WTOK-TV
Mr. Carless Jackson Evans, Jr.
Funeral services for Dr. Carless Jackson Evans, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Ralph Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Arkadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Bailey. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Dana McLain
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Dana McLain has developed a love for career tech education, after 24 years in the education field. Helping students discover new opportunities is what she aspires to do. “Career tech ed, and that is my passion, is just seeing what career tech education can do for students...
WTOK-TV
VFW 12124 honors public service agencies for their assistance
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars continues to give thanks to those that have helped with the Veterans Memorial Park. The Meridian Police Department, Fire Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department were honored with certificates of appreciation for their role in escorting the F-4 Phantom Jet to its location on Airport Blvd.
wcbi.com
Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
WTOK-TV
A local medical clinic offering a service that takes a step back in time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Doctor’s visits can be a pain for many people, whether they be bedridden or physically unable to leave their house. A new local clinic has opened up in Newton, hoping to ease that pain for many. The Grace Family Medical Clinic provides several services, including house...
WTOK-TV
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
WTOK-TV
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
WTOK-TV
American Legion Legacy Run riders make a stop in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The American Legion Legacy Run made a stop in Meridian on Sunday. The legacy run had a convoy of more than 250 motorcycles that stopped at the Lauderdale County Ag Center on Sunday afternoon all to honor and help families affected by the 9/11 Terrorist Attack.
WTOK-TV
Dorothy L. Clark
Ms. Dorothy Lee Clark, age 86, of Meridian and formerly of San Diego, California passed away on August 21, 2022 at Trend Health and Rehab Center. Survivors include her children, Marc Dunlap, Dana Clark, and Julie Henry (Doug); grandchildren, Lauren Clark, Kailie Dunlap, Kelsey Dunlap, Taylor Lewis (Joey), Rylee Dunlap, and Laird Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Lyla Breland, Jason Clark, Chase Bulkley, and McKenna Bulkley; and numerous other family members and friends.
ourmshome.com
Delicious Food and Hospitality Shines at the Bird Dog Cafe in Laurel
Since Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV series “Hometown,” visitors, tourists, and even life-long residents of Laurel are finding out about the great businesses that the city has and continues to attract other businesses to open in this charming small town. Nestled among the ancient oaks and timeless...
WTOK-TV
Man dies in afternoon accident
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Manor residents still needing maintenance issues resolved
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 returned to Meridian Manor apartments Thursday to speak with more residents about the complex’s long-running maintenance issues that are impacting their daily lives. News 11 also contacted the Yazoo County Fair and Civic League earlier this week and on Friday as well but...
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
WTOK-TV
Burglary suspect arrested by Meridian Police
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Patrol Division has arrested a commercial burglary suspect. MPD said it took Poncy Davis into custody through an active felony warrant. He was wanted in connection to the burglary that happened at A & B Electric back in July. Davis’ bond was...
WTOK-TV
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With summer slowly winding down, News 11 wanted to learn about the economic impact the season has had on businesses in the Queen City. Most businesses expect an uptick in traffic in their stores or restaurants because of summer break and people visiting the area. Bakery...
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
WTOK-TV
Low flash flood potential today as showers and storms move over the area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We woke up to some early morning fog. We also experienced some early morning rain showers. Rain and even some heavy downpours will remain in the area all day. The heavy rain moves in as we near the 2PM hour. These showers and storms leave us with the potential for flash flooding. The threat does remain low for our area as of now. Stay weather aware and updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day. Remember to never drive through any flooded roadways and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Rounds of rain will continue. Flash flooding is possible
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have had rounds of moderate to heavy rain in our area since Saturday, and it’ll continue through at least Thursday. So, all throughout the day...rain will be likely. There’s abundant moisture in the atmosphere. This, plus upper level disturbances and a broad area of low pressure just west of us are all working together to create this rainy pattern. Since Saturday, Meridian has already received nearly 2 inches. An additional 2-4″ are possible across our entire area, and this added rain on top of what’s becoming a saturated ground could lead to flooding in some areas.
Neshoba Democrat
Inmate death in Neshoba jail under investigation
The death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility Sunday night is being investigated, the authorities aid. The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) regarding in the incident reported after 11 p.m., Sheriff Eric Clark said in a release early Monday morning.
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests
LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
