MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have had rounds of moderate to heavy rain in our area since Saturday, and it’ll continue through at least Thursday. So, all throughout the day...rain will be likely. There’s abundant moisture in the atmosphere. This, plus upper level disturbances and a broad area of low pressure just west of us are all working together to create this rainy pattern. Since Saturday, Meridian has already received nearly 2 inches. An additional 2-4″ are possible across our entire area, and this added rain on top of what’s becoming a saturated ground could lead to flooding in some areas.

7 HOURS AGO