Metro News
West Virginia “needs to get bodies in the classroom” as school year kicks off
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — By this time next week, students in all 55 West Virginia counties will be back in school, but not everyone will be learning from a certified teacher. The 2022-2023 school year is underway in many school districts with some superintendents reporting dozens of vacancies. “We have...
Metro News
Southern early college program may help with low college-going rate
LOGAN, W.Va. — One of the answers toward improving West Virginia’s decreasing college-going rate may be in the classrooms of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan. The college will soon start another semester of its Early College Academy where high school students from Logan, Mingo...
Metro News
Miller, West Virginia State leaders discuss needs of the future during visit
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — As U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-W.Va.) district would change in the upcoming year due to redistricting if she’s re-elected, she has made it a goal to get into those new areas and meet constituents. Miller visited West Virginia State University’s campus in Kanawha County...
Metro News
Mike Clowser departs contractors association after 44 years
Mike Clowser has announced he will retire as executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia after 44 years with the organization. The association today announced that Jason Pizatella, a lawyer and longtime government official, will assume the role of chief executive officer starting on Oct. 3. The contractors...
Metro News
North Central West Virginia Airport director says facility needs to keep its momentum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Phase I completion of the Aerotech Business Park creates 50 acres of flat land ready for development on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport. Gov. Justice joined airport officials last week at a ceremony celebrating the completion. Airport director Rick Rock...
Metro News
Let The Games Begin!!!!!
Is there really any better time of the year? Let me answer that for you….NO!! August is winding down and that means this is the first week of High School Football games across the state! And, what a privilege it is to be back for another season of High School Sportsline on Wednesday nights and GAMENIGHT on Friday nights!
Metro News
Football officials making the rounds to visit preseason training camps
ST. MARYS, W.Va. — As high school football teams navigate through two-a-day practices and the annual grind of August training camp, football officials have been making the rounds to meet with players and coaches about rule changes and points of emphasis. Nathan Jones is entering his nineteenth season as...
