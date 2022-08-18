Read full article on original website
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
WALB 10
New business developments underway in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion. The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center. WALB News 10 reached out to...
franchising.com
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Opens with Drive-Thru in Leesburg, GA on Monday, August 22nd
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is Celebrating with Free Tacos for a Year + T-Shirts to the First 50 Guests. August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // Leesburg, GA - Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is opening in Leesburg, GA on Monday, August 22nd. The dining room with an additional patio is owned and operated by GARG, LLC, led by entrepreneurs Richard Maddox and Becky Retherford with restaurant industry veterans Craig Hacklander and David Sylvester, and is located at 101 Tower Place Lane, Leesburg, GA 31763.
Americus Times-Recorder
Gold Star EMS Director Charles Proctor explains to Sumter County Board of Commissioners the alleged lack of ambulance service back on August 1 of this year
AMERICUS – At the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Gold Star EMS, LLC Director Charles Proctor explained to the BOC what exactly happened on Monday, August 1, when a man who needed transportation to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany was unable to get an ambulance to transport him there until late that evening. Commissioner Jim Reid brought this to the attention of his fellow commissioners at the BOC’s work session a week ago and expressed his concern and belief that there weren’t any available ambulances in Sumter County on that particular day.
21-Year-Old Brenden Wayne Delos Died In A Car Crash On Highway 247 (Houston County, GA)
Houston County deputies responded to a car crash that claimed a man’s life. The crash happened on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Brenden Wayne Delos of Centerville. Delos was [..]
Bi-annual 'sidewalk sale' hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry invested in their community on Saturday morning at the bi-annual sidewalk sale. The sidewalk sale is a way for people to come support small businesses, and for business to make room for incoming inventory. The boutiques in Perry had all the deals. There...
Historic preservation, health care clash over Albany building
Members of Albany’s historic preservation board are at odds with a health care system, a technical college and the city’s commissioners over what to do with a nearly century-old school building. Phoebe Health and Albany Tech plan to demolish the former Albany High School (and, later, Albany Middle...
WALB 10
Albany nutrition group promotes plant-based eating
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Healthy Life Albany is wrapping up a three week series of classes that teaches how to make plant based meals. Last week was about mushroom tacos and this week it was ribs with jackfruit . Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist, says eating plant based foods...
WALB 10
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments. In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died. They decided to come together with...
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Ousmane Kromah finds excellence in football, academics
LEESBURG — For many people in southwest Georgia, his name is difficult to pronounce and understand, but his performance on the football field and the classroom is what really stands out for Lee County’s sophomore running back, Ousmane Kromah.
WALB 10
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
Man dead in car accident on Highway 247
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located
UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. absentee ballot applications can now be submitted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is quickly approaching and Dougherty County is making sure that your vote is cast. Starting Monday, the Dougherty County Voter Registration Office is now accepting applications for absentee ballots. “This process is relatively new to our voters. So, we want to make sure that...
16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
wgxa.tv
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
valdostatoday.com
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
