ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Daniel Cormier on ‘Great Grappler’ Islam Makhachev and How The Arizona Athletic Commission ‘Screwed’ Charles Oliveira

By Craig Pekios
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night

Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
The US Sun

Watch Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh win sixth fight with brutal body shot KO leaving proud mum Rasheda in tears

MUHAMMAD ALI's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, recorded his sixth win of his professional boxing career with a brutal body shot KO, leaving mum Rasheda in tears. The 22-year-old stopped Reyes Sanchez in the second round with a pair of brutal body shots inside the same arena where grandfather Ali had his jaw broken by Ken Norton in his 1973 loss.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Islam Makhachev
MMAmania.com

Watch ‘Joshua vs. Usyk 2’ full fight video highlights

Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) defended his heavyweight crown for the first time earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the Ukrainian fighter outlasted Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO) via split decision to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Video: Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman getting KO’d at UFC 278

Colby Covington hasn’t had a whole lot to say in public since getting bushwhacked by Jorge Masvidal on the streets of Miami Beach back in March. But the welterweight contender hasn’t been sitting at home doing nothing over the past five months. Recently, news emerged that Covington placed...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'

Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
UFC
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc Hall Of Famer#Dc
CBS Sports

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results, highlights: Ukrainian champion retains titles by decision

Were there any doubt that Oleksandr Usyk were truly the better man when he defeated Anthony Joshua in their first meeting, the Ukrainian erased them on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Usyk won the rematch to remain WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion inside the Jeddah Superdome after 12 hard-fought rounds by split decision in a fight where there was truly no doubt he deserved to be named the victor.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Gilbert Burns hearing Colby Covington potentially ‘out until March’ after ‘very bad’ injuries

Colby Covington has been uncharacteristically quiet after his last Octagon appearance in March 2022 at UFC 272. Hoping to put to rest a heated rivalry with former best friend, Jorge Masvidal, Covington battled it out with “Gamebred” in their five round main event en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory (watch highlights). However, that wasn’t the end of the saga between the pair of two-time Welterweight title challengers.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy