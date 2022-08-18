Daniel Cormier on ‘Great Grappler’ Islam Makhachev and How The Arizona Athletic Commission ‘Screwed’ Charles Oliveira

Read full article on original website
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
‘Head kick, Leon!’ - Coach called for cross-head kick moments before Leon Edwards flatlined Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off one of the all-time great comeback wins at UFC 278, landing a head kick knockout on Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their fight. Usman was winning three rounds to one on all judges’ scorecards, but that didn’t stop “Rocky” from turning his lights out and taking the welterweight title (watch the finish here).
Leon Edwards takes Kamaru Usman's UFC title with 5th-round head-kick KO
SALT LAKE CITY -- Leon Edwards has shocked the MMA world. With a head kick in the final round of a fight he was losing handily, Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the UFC welterweight title in the main event of UFC 278 on Saturday night here at Vivint Arena.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 278 last night
Last night (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah for UFC 278. In the main event, a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards would decide the future of 170-pound gold. Before those men threw down, the title pictures at Middleweight and Bantamweight were affected by the pivotal bookings of Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Excellent match ups, recognizable names, and divisional implications — what more is there to ask for?
Watch emotional Anthony Joshua throw belts out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk then deliver rambling speech
ANTHONY JOSHUA threw Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight belts out of the ring before hijacking the microphone to deliver a bizarre speech after his loss to the Ukrainian. The British boxing icon was defeated a second time by Usyk, this time via split decision. After the result was announced, Joshua threw Usyk's...
Watch Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh win sixth fight with brutal body shot KO leaving proud mum Rasheda in tears
MUHAMMAD ALI's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, recorded his sixth win of his professional boxing career with a brutal body shot KO, leaving mum Rasheda in tears. The 22-year-old stopped Reyes Sanchez in the second round with a pair of brutal body shots inside the same arena where grandfather Ali had his jaw broken by Ken Norton in his 1973 loss.
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Watch ‘Joshua vs. Usyk 2’ full fight video highlights
Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) defended his heavyweight crown for the first time earlier today (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the Ukrainian fighter outlasted Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO) via split decision to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles.
Video: Colby Covington reacts to Kamaru Usman getting KO’d at UFC 278
Colby Covington hasn’t had a whole lot to say in public since getting bushwhacked by Jorge Masvidal on the streets of Miami Beach back in March. But the welterweight contender hasn’t been sitting at home doing nothing over the past five months. Recently, news emerged that Covington placed...
After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'
Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’
Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results, highlights: Ukrainian champion retains titles by decision
Were there any doubt that Oleksandr Usyk were truly the better man when he defeated Anthony Joshua in their first meeting, the Ukrainian erased them on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Usyk won the rematch to remain WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion inside the Jeddah Superdome after 12 hard-fought rounds by split decision in a fight where there was truly no doubt he deserved to be named the victor.
Edwards on Knockout Kick to Upset Usman: ‘I Knew He Was Done’
"No one can take my left roundhouse kick clean wrapped around their head,” Edwards said after UFC 278.
Gilbert Burns hearing Colby Covington potentially ‘out until March’ after ‘very bad’ injuries
Colby Covington has been uncharacteristically quiet after his last Octagon appearance in March 2022 at UFC 272. Hoping to put to rest a heated rivalry with former best friend, Jorge Masvidal, Covington battled it out with “Gamebred” in their five round main event en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory (watch highlights). However, that wasn’t the end of the saga between the pair of two-time Welterweight title challengers.
Leon Edwards: New UFC champion calls for Wembley fight after beating Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards wants his first title defence to be at Wembley Stadium after shocking Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Briton, 30, knocked out Nigeria's Usman with a left high-kick in the fifth round when it looked like he was heading for defeat on points.
UFC Boss Dana White Eyes Leon Edwards Vs. Kamaru Usman 3 At Wembley: ‘I’m scared to go outside’
Dana White will definitely go for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 but is “scared” to do it at the Wembley Stadium. The UFC boss assures that “Rocky” wouldn’t have to wait that long for the third fight with “The Nigerian Nightmare”. UFC 278...
Leon Edwards On His ‘Surreal Moment’ at UFC 278; ‘I Will Treasure Forever’
Leon Edwards shocked the world on Saturday night when he delivered a picture-perfect head kick that knocked out former welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman with less than one minute to go in their UFC 278 world title clash. It was an epic moment that had fans around the world buzzing....
