Sturgis, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Sturgis South Bike Rally rumbles back

The streets of Sturgis — population 197 — were alive with the rumble of motorcycles for the first time in two years this weekend as the Sturgis South Bike Rally returned to town. The event ran from Thursday through Saturday and it offered a range of activities for...
wcbi.com

Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
wcbi.com

West Point Time Capsule set to open in 2072

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Save the date – August 22nd, 2072. That’s the date set to open a time capsule in the City of West Point. West Point residents and city leaders came together today to seal up a physical record of the early 21st century.
WEST POINT, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St

Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
wcbi.com

Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
wcbi.com

Emergency Management and First Responders share plans for possible flooding

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As rain Continues, people in the Golden Triangle may want to be mindful of those areas that are prone to flooding. Winston, after some much-needed rain it looks like it will be here for a while. Now it’s possible that we may be getting too much, and that has some people in the area concerned about flooding in their homes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial. Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020. Investigators believe...
COLUMBUS, MS
#Localevent#Local Life#Bikers#Bike Parade#Vehicles#Sturgis South Rally
Magnolia State Live

Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
breezynews.com

Multiple Reports of a Pack of Dogs in Kosciusko

7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that there was a red van chasing a green ford ranger in the area of East South St., South Natchez St., & West Jefferson St. 7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a pack of dogs on Fairground St....
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

Rain chances and weak front keeps the 90s at bay

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Several opportunities for scattered storms over the next several days and a weak cold front Monday aid in keeping afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Later in the week, drying conditions allow highs to climb into the upper 80s and potentially into the 90s for some.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

More rounds of rain expected on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another day of wet weather is in store. TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Mild and humid. Low near 71°. Occasional showers are possible, but the heaviest rain will hold off until Tuesday. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, but a couple peaks of sunshine are possible. Cloud over...
wtva.com

Man wanted in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
wcbi.com

The Golden Triangle may be close to landing its next major retailer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- “It’s kind of dry… Basic… Boring,” said a Columbus shopper out and about Thursday. “Slim. It’s really slim pickings,” said another shopper. This is just a tiny sample of how consumers in the Golden Triangle describe the retail landscape. WCBI...
wtva.com

West Point man also suspect in second cold case

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The man arrested in July for the rape of a woman 19 years ago is now a suspect in another rape investigation. Fredrick Gandy, 52, of West Point, is accused of raping Amber Quick in 2003. Investigators believe he committed the crime hours before the...
wcbi.com

HSFT Stop #57: West Point

West Point, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point made it to the championship again last year, but for the second year in a row the Green Wave fell one game short of the title and are determined to not let it happen again. “Our motto is finish,” coach Chris Chambless said. “It...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Cooler Temperatures Carry us into Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures cool to the low 80s on Monday, heavier rain and storm chances linger through Tuesday before the sunshine takes the reins mid-week. SUNDAY: The approaching cold front will make it’s way across the Twin States bringing cooler, drier air behind it. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers likely in the afternoon. A few t-storms are not out of the question. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s with an overnight low in the low 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests

LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.

