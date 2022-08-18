Read full article on original website
Sturgis South Bike Rally rumbles back
The streets of Sturgis — population 197 — were alive with the rumble of motorcycles for the first time in two years this weekend as the Sturgis South Bike Rally returned to town. The event ran from Thursday through Saturday and it offered a range of activities for...
Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
West Point Time Capsule set to open in 2072
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Save the date – August 22nd, 2072. That’s the date set to open a time capsule in the City of West Point. West Point residents and city leaders came together today to seal up a physical record of the early 21st century.
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
Emergency Management and First Responders share plans for possible flooding
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As rain Continues, people in the Golden Triangle may want to be mindful of those areas that are prone to flooding. Winston, after some much-needed rain it looks like it will be here for a while. Now it’s possible that we may be getting too much, and that has some people in the area concerned about flooding in their homes.
Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial. Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020. Investigators believe...
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
Multiple Reports of a Pack of Dogs in Kosciusko
7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that there was a red van chasing a green ford ranger in the area of East South St., South Natchez St., & West Jefferson St. 7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a pack of dogs on Fairground St....
Rain chances and weak front keeps the 90s at bay
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Several opportunities for scattered storms over the next several days and a weak cold front Monday aid in keeping afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. Later in the week, drying conditions allow highs to climb into the upper 80s and potentially into the 90s for some.
More rounds of rain expected on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another day of wet weather is in store. TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Mild and humid. Low near 71°. Occasional showers are possible, but the heaviest rain will hold off until Tuesday. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, but a couple peaks of sunshine are possible. Cloud over...
Man wanted in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
The Golden Triangle may be close to landing its next major retailer
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- “It’s kind of dry… Basic… Boring,” said a Columbus shopper out and about Thursday. “Slim. It’s really slim pickings,” said another shopper. This is just a tiny sample of how consumers in the Golden Triangle describe the retail landscape. WCBI...
West Point man also suspect in second cold case
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The man arrested in July for the rape of a woman 19 years ago is now a suspect in another rape investigation. Fredrick Gandy, 52, of West Point, is accused of raping Amber Quick in 2003. Investigators believe he committed the crime hours before the...
Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after suspects reportedly kick in door of Mississippi music studio and start shooting
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a call of a shooting at a residence on Mill Creek Road, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. Summit resident La’Curtis Hacket, 22, and two other people had...
HSFT Stop #57: West Point
West Point, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point made it to the championship again last year, but for the second year in a row the Green Wave fell one game short of the title and are determined to not let it happen again. “Our motto is finish,” coach Chris Chambless said. “It...
2,000 Philadelphia school district workers vote to authorize strike ahead of school year
Philadelphia — A union representing about 2,000 School District of Philadelphia employees voted to authorize a strike on Saturday, just over one week before school starts, the union announced in a news release. 32BJ SEIU, the union, voted to strike if it does not have a new contract by...
Cooler Temperatures Carry us into Next Week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures cool to the low 80s on Monday, heavier rain and storm chances linger through Tuesday before the sunshine takes the reins mid-week. SUNDAY: The approaching cold front will make it’s way across the Twin States bringing cooler, drier air behind it. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers likely in the afternoon. A few t-storms are not out of the question. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s with an overnight low in the low 70s.
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests
LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
