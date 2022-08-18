Read full article on original website
Harrison, Ark. beekeeper says hives damaged by weed spraying along highway
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A beekeeper in Harrison, Arkansas, believes chemicals sprayed on weeds along the highway killed his bees. Roger Bates, a lifelong beekeeper, lives along U.S. Highway 62. He says he’s struggled with bees dying since 2020 and has lost thousands of bees. He reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) several times, asking they don’t spray in front of his property.
Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days. Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.
Nixa, Mo. voters to decide tax increase for police, parks
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. City Council voted unanimously to place a proposed one-cent general sales tax increase on the November ballot. If voters approve, shoppers will pay an additional $1 on a $100 purchase. Part of the money would pay for a new $13 million, three-story police...
Nixa leaders will decide whether to place 1-cent sales tax increase on November ballot for new police department, parks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa City Council plans to decide Monday night to send a one-cent sales tax to voters. The money would pay for a new police department building and park improvements. If passed, the tax would likely go on the November ballot. Chief Joe Campbell says the...
USDA awards Nixa, Mo. school large grant to grow gardens project
NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A project at a Nixa school to help feed those in need in Christian County received a big financial gift. John Thomas School of Discovery has been awarded the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant, which will result in $300,000 coming to the school to expand their tower gardens to a large greenhouse on the school grounds.
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn
HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
3 transported to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in MH
A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mountain Home resulted in three individuals being transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. Sixty-seven-year-old Mary Banning of Flippin and 23-year-old Robbie Jo Stawski of Gepp sustained what were described as suspected minor injuries, and 41-year-old Shawn Hughes of Mountain Home had what was termed a possible injury.
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
NWA avoiding a national teacher shortage
According to the U.S. Department of Education, there is a national teacher shortage.
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Russellville woman opens daycare with extended hours to benefit parents
Most daycares or after school centers shut their doors for the day around mid-evening a Pope County woman has decided to chase her dream of opening a center with extended hours to be an extra help to parents.
Body of woman found in Franklin County identified
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road earlier this month in Franklin County. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. On Aug. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found Tran's body.
Meet Harvey, the two-headed cat born in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. — Harrison resident Jesse Contreas's cat gave birth to kittens on Wednesday evening— but one of them seemed a little different. He said that everything was going normally at first until things took a dramatic change. "He had one kitten and it was fine. And then...
Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business
Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storm chances for Saturday evening & into Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking our current storm system keeping t-storm chances around for Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening and for a few spots Sunday. Then, Mother Nature will send us on a warming trend for the week ahead.
