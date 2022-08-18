ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

KYTV

Harrison, Ark. beekeeper says hives damaged by weed spraying along highway

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A beekeeper in Harrison, Arkansas, believes chemicals sprayed on weeds along the highway killed his bees. Roger Bates, a lifelong beekeeper, lives along U.S. Highway 62. He says he’s struggled with bees dying since 2020 and has lost thousands of bees. He reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) several times, asking they don’t spray in front of his property.
KYTV

Kitten born with 2 heads in Harrison, Ark. dies

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days. Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.
KYTV

Nixa, Mo. voters to decide tax increase for police, parks

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. City Council voted unanimously to place a proposed one-cent general sales tax increase on the November ballot. If voters approve, shoppers will pay an additional $1 on a $100 purchase. Part of the money would pay for a new $13 million, three-story police...
KYTV

USDA awards Nixa, Mo. school large grant to grow gardens project

NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A project at a Nixa school to help feed those in need in Christian County received a big financial gift. John Thomas School of Discovery has been awarded the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant, which will result in $300,000 coming to the school to expand their tower gardens to a large greenhouse on the school grounds.
CJ Coombs

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
ozarksfn.com

A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn

HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
wpsdlocal6.com

Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17

BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
KTLO

3 transported to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in MH

A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mountain Home resulted in three individuals being transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. Sixty-seven-year-old Mary Banning of Flippin and 23-year-old Robbie Jo Stawski of Gepp sustained what were described as suspected minor injuries, and 41-year-old Shawn Hughes of Mountain Home had what was termed a possible injury.
KOLR10 News

Military planes to circle above Branson tonight

BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
5NEWS

Body of woman found in Franklin County identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road earlier this month in Franklin County. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. On Aug. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found Tran's body.
THV11

Meet Harvey, the two-headed cat born in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. — Harrison resident Jesse Contreas's cat gave birth to kittens on Wednesday evening— but one of them seemed a little different. He said that everything was going normally at first until things took a dramatic change. "He had one kitten and it was fine. And then...
KTLO

Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business

Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
KYTV

MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storm chances for Saturday evening & into Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking our current storm system keeping t-storm chances around for Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening and for a few spots Sunday. Then, Mother Nature will send us on a warming trend for the week ahead.

