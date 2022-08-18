HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A kitten born with two heads in Harrison, Ark., has died. The cat survived for four days. Known as a Janus cat, the cats have a rare genetic mutation caused by excess protein production while in the womb. Janus cats are extremely rare, with only a few known cases in the modern era. Although there is little data, these cats historically have a low survival rate. Many are unable to live past the first 12 hours.

