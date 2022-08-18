Former builder who faked his CV and pretended to have a PhD and an MBA to get job as chairman of two NHS trusts for a DECADE is ordered to repay £100k of his taxpayer-funded salary

A former builder who faked his CV to land a series of top NHS jobs has finally been forced to pay the full price for his ‘staggering lies’.

Jon Andrewes, 69, was ordered to pay nearly nearly £100,000 after he lied to get a top NHS job

Jon Andrewes, 69, spent a decade working as chairman of two NHS trusts and chief executive of a hospice after pretending to have a PhD, an MBA and a history of senior management roles.

Mr Andrewes was appointed chairman of the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) ahead of 117 other candidates.

After two interviews with Mr Andrewes, a high-powered panel labelled him 'outstanding' and hired him for the role.

When Andrewes was exposed he was convicted of fraud, jailed for two years and ordered to hand over all his remaining assets of £96,737.

But the confiscation order was overturned by the Court of Appeal two years ago when judges ruled he had given ‘full value’ for his salary in the jobs he did.

Now, more than five years after pleading guilty to fraud charges, Andrewes has had the financial penalty reinstated by the Supreme Court and must pay back nearly £100,000.

Under his fake persona, Andrewes insisted on staff calling him ‘Dr’ and claimed to have degrees from three universities. But his only genuine higher education qualification was a certificate in social work.

After starting as a builder he spent much of his career as a probation officer, customs officer or youth worker before inventing a new life for himself as an NHS manager.

His senior health jobs, which included a £75,000-a-year role as chief executive of a hospice in Taunton, earned him £643,602. He was appointed in 2004.

He then led the Torbay NHS Trust in Devon for nearly a decade, before becoming chairman of the Royal Cornwall NHS Hospital Trust in 2015.

The RCHT has a budget of about £380 million and employs 5,000 staff at three hospitals.

‘It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with the communities in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to provide outstanding health and social care services,’ he said in a statement shortly before taking up his duties in 2015.

‘I will listen and engage with patients, clinicians and the wider community to improve care for the people we serve.’

However, an investigation at the hospice uncovered discrepancies in his CV and led to police being called in.

He was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court in 2017.

Andrewes, 69, was forced to quit claiming ill-health a year into his tenure at Cornish Trust, prosecuted for fraud and obtaining pecuniary advantage by deception and jailed for two years.

In their Supreme Court judgment, Lord Hodge and Lord Burrows noted that Andrewes had ‘performed valuable services for the hospice and the two trusts in return for the net earnings’ but also that ‘a person of honesty and integrity’ had been sought for his roles.

They said that Andrewes would not have landed the roles if the truth was known.

The top NHS jobs landed by former builder who faked his CV pocketing him more than £100,000 of taxpayers' money

Chief executive of St Margaret’s Hospice, Taunton, Somerset

In 2004, Andrewes was appointed the role at the palliative care charity in Taunton, Somerset, on an initial salary of £75,000-a-year.

Non-Executive Director of the Torbay NHS Trust in Devon

Appointed in 2007, Andrewes ran the trust for nearly a decade. He received a net income from the former of £62,156.

Chairman of the Royal Cornwall NHS Hospital Trust

Appointed in 2015, Andrewes, received a net income of £33,687.

He was also paid an additional £20,000 for chairing, on a temporary basis, another Devon health partnership in 2013.

His total income from NHS during this period: £115,843.

They agreed that in CV fraud cases where someone has ‘given full value for the earnings received’ it would normally be disproportionate to confiscate all net earnings, but ‘it will be proportionate to confiscate the difference between the higher earnings made as a result of the fraud and the lower earnings that the defendant would have made had they not committed the fraud’.

Andrewes, who lives in Devon with his wife Penny who has remained by his side, has now been released from prison.

Had the Court of Appeal not ruled in his favour, Andrewes would have had to relinquish the profits from the sale of their previous house, along with premium bonds in his name, an insurance payout for a Seat Leon car, and a barge he owns in Amsterdam; he would have also had to cash in a pension plan.

While Andrewes CV was not questioned, a former member of staff claims that some questions were raised in his interview for the Cornish trust.

He was challenged about why his name was spelt differently (‘Andrewes’ and ‘Andrews’ and ‘Jon’ and ‘John’) on his birth certificate, passport and driving licence.

He said this was because he had been adopted, something the Daily Mail have been unable to verify.

Copies of the documents with the different spellings circled were reportedly sent to the Criminal Records Bureau, part of the Home Office (now the Disclosure and Barring Service) which confirmed that Andrewes did not have a criminal record.

Andrewes, who previously worked as a builder had been legitimately employed in a number of senior management positions in the public and charity sectors after working as a social worker and probation officer in the 1970s-1980s.

One of the groups was the national environmental regeneration charity Groundwork Trust.

‘He came across as very knowledgeable and competent,’ recalled David Shepperd, former head of legal services at Plymouth City Council, who liaised closely with Andrewes on a council-funded green project. ‘He was an affable, nice guy to deal with.’

Andrewes combined his job at the Groundwork Trust (1998-2004) with a voluntary role leading Brixham 21, a campaign credited with bringing millions of pounds of investment to the port near Torbay.

‘Under Jon’s leadership we achieved a hell of a lot for Brixham,’ said Chris Lomas, a former Liberal Democrat councillor.

‘He got things done. I always thought of him as a successful high-flying, high achiever. I don’t agree with anyone forging qualifications to get ahead of somebody else.

‘I suspect he got frustrated with people less able than himself getting promotions because he did not have the right piece of paper.’

The discrepancies uncovered by Ann Lee, who has now taken over as chief executive at St Margaret’s, were brought to the attention of the police and the NHS anti-fraud team.

None of the universities Andrewes claimed to have received degrees from, they discovered, had any record of his attendance.

Much of his employment history had also been re-written so it included stints at the Home Office and HM Revenue & Customs in 1969 — when he would have been only 16.

‘It beggars belief that no due diligence was carried out when he was appointed to these roles in the NHS,’ says an NHS source.

Jon Andrewes announced he was retiring early from the NHS in 2016. The following year he was in the dock at Exeter Crown Court.

‘Your outwardly prestigious life was based upon a lie, and more accurately a series of staggering lies,’ the judge told him before passing sentence.

‘They were repeated lies about your education and employment background and your experience, lies by which you obtained responsible positions which you at least probably, if not certainly, would not otherwise obtained, positions in which honesty and integrity were essential qualities. Of course, because of your fraud, you received an income you should not have received.

‘Above all, what you did means that you were performing responsible roles which you should not have been performing and inevitably that causes real damage to the public’s confidence in the organisations which you deceived.’

On the Court of Appeal’s decision, a spokesperson from St Margaret’s Hospice, said: ‘We are disappointed that Mr Andrewes appeal has been upheld, but are pleased that this final hearing brings this matter to a close.

‘St Margaret’s Hospice has moved on and is focused on ensuring that our patients and their families across Somerset continue to receive compassionate end of life care and support when and where they need it most, particularly at this challenging time.

Jon Andrewes has now embarked on a new life running a curtains and blinds company in South Devon with wife Penny.

‘I’m sorry he doesn’t want to talk about this,’ she said when questioned. ‘I understand why you’ve come but, I’m sorry, we’ve been through enough.’

NHS Improvement, which appointed Andrewes, said ‘the range of checks necessary for these type of appointments’ had been expanded in the wake of the controversy.