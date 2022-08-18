This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. The Cannon Falls 13-under baseball team turned in a fine performance the last weekend of July at the Minnesota Sports Federation state tournament in Marshall. In pool play Friday the squad opened against Eastview. Cannon led 1-0 in the 6th, then scored two more to go ahead 3-0. Eastview scored one, then got two in the 7th to send the game into extra innings. Cannon scored eight runs in the 9th, then had to hold tight as Eastview scored seven in the bottom of the inning. Cannon won 11-10. Trevor Sullivan, Braxton Lindow, Cedric Dicke, Matt Hernke, Michael Growette and Austin Jacobs all had multiple hits.

