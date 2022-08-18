ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Special election planed for board vacancy

Goodhue County Commissioner Paul Drotos’s death means his seat is vacant and must be filled in a special election. At the last county board meeting, the commissioners were given options for next steps in filling the vacancy. That means Susan Betcher is out as the interim commissioner less than...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Noise after midnight

Fireworks in the middle of the street – downtown Cannon Falls. Whooping and screaming by a group of folks. 12:50 a.m.: Now the pickup trucks with the very loud (or no mufflers) start revving up their engines on Main Street to the delightful screams of the folks on the sidewalk.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Successful car cruise

The Cannon Cruisers 38th annual Country Cruise had 159 classic cars and trucks participate. The Cannon Falls Lions and Los Arcos Mexican food trucks were well received by the spectators as well as the cruisers. We had ‘50s through ‘80s music throughout the evening which allowed time for car viewing...
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Yesteryear: Nicolai moves up in racing circles

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. The Cannon Falls 13-under baseball team turned in a fine performance the last weekend of July at the Minnesota Sports Federation state tournament in Marshall. In pool play Friday the squad opened against Eastview. Cannon led 1-0 in the 6th, then scored two more to go ahead 3-0. Eastview scored one, then got two in the 7th to send the game into extra innings. Cannon scored eight runs in the 9th, then had to hold tight as Eastview scored seven in the bottom of the inning. Cannon won 11-10. Trevor Sullivan, Braxton Lindow, Cedric Dicke, Matt Hernke, Michael Growette and Austin Jacobs all had multiple hits.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bears fall 7-1 to Buckman in first round at state

The Cannon Falls Bears saw their season come to an end Saturday night in Faribault with a 7-1 loss to the Buckman Billygoats in the first round of the Class C State Tournament. The Bears’ bats fell silent as they managed just four hits and four walks against Billygoat starter...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Tractors, chicken BBQ, dance fill Randolph

Randolph celebrated its 54th annual chicken barbeque dinner and street dance Saturday. The event is a benefit for the Randolph/Hampton Fire District. Earlier in the day, the Randolph FFA Alumni held its 10th tractor and truck pull with proceeds benefiting the FFA Alumni Scholarship Fund. The two events filled Randolph...
RANDOLPH, MN

