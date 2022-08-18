INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to feel a little more humid this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. TODAY: A few showers are possible in northern Indiana early this morning. If you’re heading to the Colts game or to the fair the first part of the day will be dry in central Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms begin to develop after the lunch hour. It won’t be a complete wash out but spotty showers and thunderstorms blossom in the afternoon. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds or small hail. It’s going to be slightly more humid today. Cloud cover will limit temperatures in the afternoon. Most locations stay in the lower 80s with areas in southern Indiana popping into the middle 80s.

2 DAYS AGO