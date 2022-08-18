Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
College students, mental health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the topics of how students can prepare for going back-to-school, and mental health. “I would always encourage, finding out on your campus is there a counseling center, is there a mental health center? What about maybe in the community near your campus, just in case. I think it’s always helpful to know what are the resources available,” Henderson said.
WISH-TV
3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WISH-TV
Butler students ready for move-in day with lack of COVID-19 restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University students will head back to their dorms today. Students are scheduled to move in between 9 a.m. and noon. More than 1,200 Butler Bulldogs will be welcomed with their families to help get them settled. New this year, is the lack of COVID-19 restrictions....
WISH-TV
GOP selects Yakym to replace Walorski on Nov. 8 ballot
MISHAWAKA, Ind., (WISH) — Rudy Yakym will replace Rep. Jackie Walorski as the Republican nominee on Indiana’s 2nd District Congressional ballots in the Nov. 8 special and general elections. A Republican caucus picked Yakym, a former Walorski campaign finance director, from a field of 14 candidates after just...
WISH-TV
Mural dedicated to slain Elwood officer Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Elwood community on Sunday remembered Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, with a mural. With love and memories, members of the Elwood community waved their flags to celebrate the life of Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop July 31.
WISH-TV
Beech Grove teacher/coach resigns following cocaine arrest
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher and coach with Beech Grove schools has resigned after being arrested on drug charges. Beech Grove City Schools has confirmed the resignation of Michael Renfro. The district said he turned in his resignation on Aug. 16. The district released this statement on...
WISH-TV
INside Story: Indiana’s Music Scene, Part 5: The Next Chapter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Indiana has always made its mark in the music industry, but every artist that’s been a part of the Indy’s Music Scene series agrees that there’s something special about what’s been happening lately. “I think it’s starting to be appreciated more,” Jared Thompson,...
WISH-TV
Boys & Girls Club celebrates Wheeler-Dowe location’s 50th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Wheeler-Dowe location. The club on East 30th Street just west of North Keystone Avenue was named after its former director, Dr. Ralph M. Dowe. He served in the role for 28 years. Club members, alumni and operators on Saturday unveiled a street sign with his name to honor his years of leadership and commitment to the youth.
WISH-TV
Woman organ recipient raises awareness, shares story of survival and gratitude
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — August is National Minority Donor Awareness month, and the Indiana Donor Network is continuing its mission to raise awareness and help dispel myths associated with organ donations. The need for organ donations impact people across the board, but minorities make up 60 percent of people on...
WISH-TV
As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
WISH-TV
Landspout tornado damages building in northern Randolph County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A weak tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon north of Winchester, the National Weather Service says. Photos on social media showed a rope-like tornado that’s called a landspout. The weather service later reported the landspout touched down at 3:29 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County humane society tries to address overcapacity issue
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Humane Society for Hamilton County says now is the time to adopt a new furry family member. On Saturday, the shelter hosted its Priceless” adoption event to address their overcapacity issue and to rescue animals from euthanasia. People who came out were encouraged...
WISH-TV
Hagerstown All-Stars compete in Little League World Series
“It’s been a blast!” Days after his team defeated the All-Stars from Davenport, Iowa, Manager Patrick Vinson was still upbeat as he appeared on “Life.Style.Live!” Flanked by the young player, Caden Hall, who connected for the game-winning hit, Vinson maintained his team is having fun in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
WISH-TV
Yakym begins campaign following caucus
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rudy Yakym will enter the fall campaign with limited name recognition but a built-in voter base. Yakym defeated 13 other Republicans in a Saturday caucus to appear on the November ballot. He will run in a special election to finish the late Rep. Jackie Walorski’s remaining term, and his name will replace hers on the ballot for the 2022 general election. He is a former campaign finance director for Walorski who has never held elective office.
WISH-TV
Devour Indy Summerfest begins Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and, once again, it’s making dining out a fun and affordable experience for Hoosiers. If there’s a restaurant or eatery you’ve been wanting to visit, now is the time! Foodies have the option to choose from more than 100 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants provide a special three-course menu with dishes offered at discounted prices.
WISH-TV
Slightly more humid with scattered thunderstorms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to feel a little more humid this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. TODAY: A few showers are possible in northern Indiana early this morning. If you’re heading to the Colts game or to the fair the first part of the day will be dry in central Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms begin to develop after the lunch hour. It won’t be a complete wash out but spotty showers and thunderstorms blossom in the afternoon. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds or small hail. It’s going to be slightly more humid today. Cloud cover will limit temperatures in the afternoon. Most locations stay in the lower 80s with areas in southern Indiana popping into the middle 80s.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis converting some one-way streets to two-way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis converting a handful of one-way streets to two-way streets. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works celebrated the conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue to two-way traffic on Monday morning. The city said several more streets will be converted in the...
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
WISH-TV
Fears mounting over drug dealers using ‘rainbow fentanyl’ to attract young users
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials are sounding the alarm now that deadly colorful pills and powders known as ‘rainbow fentanyl’ have entered the U.S. drug trade. Authorities say sellers are using their playful appeal and candy-like resemblance to attract young users. Additionally, when rainbow fentanyl was seized...
