ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bullpen Hands Series Win To Baltimore

The Boston Red Sox dropped another American League East series on Sunday night, losing to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, PA. The Red Sox dropped to 60-62, while the Orioles improved to 63-58. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Offered This Advice To Kids At MLB Little League Classic

Members of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles were presented with a special opportunity Sunday. The American League East ballclubs took part in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually in Williamsport, Pa., since 2017. It was a full-day affair for the Sox and the O’s, who spent hours hanging out with some of the world’s best youth baseball players before playing a game at Bowman Field.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
44K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy