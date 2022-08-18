ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.

Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
Jersey Shore town wakes up to anti-Semitic flyers

BRIGANTINE — Flyers inside small plastic sandwich bags with a message considered anti-Semitic were scattered all over a Jersey Shore city on Sunday morning. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
NJ’s Stockton University Makes Big Move In Money.com ‘Best’ Rankings

Stockton University has been making big moves in the Money Magazine college rankings since 2015. Here is a graphic, which illustrates the steady progress that Stockton University has made over the past eight (8) years:. Money Magazine conducts national rankings (annually) for the “best colleges for your money.”. In...
#Atlantic City#Stereotypes
Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?

It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy

It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Cool Underwater Video Shows Shark Encounter off Barnegat Light, NJ

Maybe this fisherman really DID wish he had a bigger boat. Yes, it's a shark in the water, exactly where it would (and should) be. But no matter how big or small, seeing one feels like the coolest thing. Heart stopping, even. Especially, when that shark sighting is at the...
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay has returned to New Jersey

After a 15 year run and eventually closing of his Bobby Flay Steak House at the Borgata last year, the celebrity TV chef didn’t wait too long to get back in the Garden State and now heads back to Atlantic City to open Bobby’s Burgers at his new home at Harrah’s Resort.
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.

TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
Paul Reiser AKA Dr. Owens from “Stranger Things” is Coming to Toms River, NJ

Actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser is coming to Ocean County in October for a fun night of comedy in Toms River. Paul is known for tv comedies like "My Two Dads" and "Mad About You" with Helen Hunt. However recent years Paul has had hits with series like "The Boys", "The Kominsky Method", and "Stranger Things". Paul had high praise for Ocean County's Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin on "Stranger Things".
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County

A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Say Goodbye To The Seacourt 10

It was May of 1990 and at that time I was co-hosting the morning show on WOBM. My partner and I were given a sneak preview of the new movie theatre that was opening in the Seacourt Pavilion on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. I was blown away by the state-of-the-art Loews Seacourt 10…that’s right 10 theatres which was very new to Toms River. At that time there was still a movie theatre in the Ocean County Mall that had three screens, Cinema Alley off of Washington Street (not nice) and I’m not sure if the Dover Theatre at the intersection of Route 37 & 166 was still in operation.
Toms River, NJ
