Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
Jersey Shore town wakes up to anti-Semitic flyers
BRIGANTINE — Flyers inside small plastic sandwich bags with a message considered anti-Semitic were scattered all over a Jersey Shore city on Sunday morning. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
NJ’s Stockton University Makes Big Move In Money.com ‘Best’ Rankings
Stockton University has been making big moves in the Money Magazine college rankings since 2015. Here is a graphic, which illustrates the steady progress that Stockton University has made over the past eight (8) years:. Money Magazine conducts national rankings (annually) for the “best colleges for your money.”. In...
Stafford Police Chief Says One Key Factor will Help to Build Community Relations in New Jersey
Communication is a key facet of almost all aspects of our daily lives with everything we do professionally, at home, with family, friends, etc. When know what's going on, we can understand better, and that goes both ways. It may sound like a negative connotation but this method could be...
Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?
It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
Cool Underwater Video Shows Shark Encounter off Barnegat Light, NJ
Maybe this fisherman really DID wish he had a bigger boat. Yes, it's a shark in the water, exactly where it would (and should) be. But no matter how big or small, seeing one feels like the coolest thing. Heart stopping, even. Especially, when that shark sighting is at the...
The Enchanted Forest Awaits You and Your Family in Bass River, New Jersey
It sits on the border between Ocean and Burlington County, it's a beautiful location that awaits you and your family. It's gorgeous Bass River State Forest. If you have never visited then you should put this on your list of places to go. Recently I had a chance to go...
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay has returned to New Jersey
After a 15 year run and eventually closing of his Bobby Flay Steak House at the Borgata last year, the celebrity TV chef didn’t wait too long to get back in the Garden State and now heads back to Atlantic City to open Bobby’s Burgers at his new home at Harrah’s Resort.
Take a Virtual Walk on the Beautiful Seaside Heights, NJ Boardwalk
As you probably know we broadcast on location every Friday during summer from the RWJ Barnabas Health Boardwalk Studio at the Ocean Club Restaurant and Cabana’s on the Corona Beach. It’s a fantastic location, have you been by this summer?. This past week after doing the morning show...
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
What One Toms River, NJ Restaurant Owner Had To Say About Insane Cost Of Food
I'm sure you've noticed that things are getting more expensive. Whether its your weekly grocery bill, filling up the gas tank, or going out for dinner one thing is clear. Everything is a lot more expensive now a days in the Garden State. I was taking a walk with my...
Morganville, NJ man pleads guilty to role in massive Jersey Shore drug operation
A Morganville man is the latest to plead guilty to his role in a massive drug operation uncovered by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Jersey Shore and beyond last year. The announcement comes from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office about the latest man to plead guilty stemming from "Operation...
A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show Will Glow in Brick NJ Starting in September
Hey Stranger Things fans, you're going to love this. There's a FREE Stranger Things themed Halloween Light Show in Brick Township that kicks off in September and runs through Halloween and you're not going to want to miss it. I stumbled across it on Facebook when I saw that a...
Paul Reiser AKA Dr. Owens from “Stranger Things” is Coming to Toms River, NJ
Actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser is coming to Ocean County in October for a fun night of comedy in Toms River. Paul is known for tv comedies like "My Two Dads" and "Mad About You" with Helen Hunt. However recent years Paul has had hits with series like "The Boys", "The Kominsky Method", and "Stranger Things". Paul had high praise for Ocean County's Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin on "Stranger Things".
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
Driver says he didn’t see lights before hitting Toms River, NJ police car
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck the driver's side of a police vehicle heading to an emergency call on Sunday night said he didn't see the lights or hear the siren. The officer was headed to a call about several people who had been thrown...
Say Goodbye To The Seacourt 10
It was May of 1990 and at that time I was co-hosting the morning show on WOBM. My partner and I were given a sneak preview of the new movie theatre that was opening in the Seacourt Pavilion on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. I was blown away by the state-of-the-art Loews Seacourt 10…that’s right 10 theatres which was very new to Toms River. At that time there was still a movie theatre in the Ocean County Mall that had three screens, Cinema Alley off of Washington Street (not nice) and I’m not sure if the Dover Theatre at the intersection of Route 37 & 166 was still in operation.
