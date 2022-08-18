Read full article on original website
Wilmington, Sabina memories for the soul
The horn blew and we knew son Greg and his family had arrived for the weekend. I stood in the garage as he unloaded his Mustang and unpacked his belongings. We had a nice lunch of homemade ham salad and chips, then retired to our library with the overstuffed leather chairs to talk.
Serving up success: Leadership Clinton’s Dinner in the Fields
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields was served up successfully Saturday at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington. The event is the main fundraiser in support of the yearly Clinton County Leadership Institute programming. By all...
Osborns celebrate 65 years of marriage
Bob and Violet Osborn of Wilmington are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house 2-4 p.m. Saturday, October 8 at Westboro United Methodist Church, 110 Jonesboro Road, Midland. (No gifts, please.) Robert Osborn and Violet Mae Van Vuren were married August 31, 1957 in the home of Violet’s...
You-Turn Recovery Docket brings turning points
WILMINGTON — At a ceremony held in Dove Church, eight individuals graduated Friday from the You-Turn Recovery Docket. The event was both inspirational and affecting, especially when graduates said a few words about their journey and were joined by family while being recognized on stage. Macy Evans said she’s...
The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants
Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Murphy leads Wilmington against Blanchester
WILMINGTON — Katie Murphy had the low score of the day as Wilmington and Blanchester played golf Monday at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Murphy shot a five-over par 40. Zoey Hupp and Alivia Brewster of Blanchester both had season-best scores. “Another night where Zoey and Alivia recorded their...
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
WC students get to work volunteering
Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day. Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day. Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up...
Weekly fitness classes are back
WILMINGTON — Weekly fitness classes have returned. An information session will be held at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave. at noon Wednesday, August 24. Clinton County Community Action and Clinton Memorial Hospital have partnered to provide the weekly exercise and...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Report: Prison gang posed 'serious threat' at River City Correctional Center
'Prison gang' members posed a serious threat to staff and inmates in minimum security River City Correctional Center, according to an incident report on altercations in the facility on June 17.
Modern Woodmen, Health Alliance team to raise healthcare funds
Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with Health Alliance of Clinton County to help raise funds for healthcare-related needs in the county and cancer patients at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center here in Wilmington. The Health Alliance (which falls under the umbrella of the Clinton County Foundation)...
Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth
PromoSpark moving to building more than double current size. Two decades ago, newly minted Bowling Green college graduate Sarah Johnston thought if her company didn’t take, she and her husband would have to find “real jobs.”. Johnston still hasn’t gotten that “real job,” though her husband did about...
Falcons continue stranglehold on American golf
GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie continues to post the low scores in the SBAAC American Division boys golf standings. Despite not having the match medalist, the Falcons had two of the next three best scores and an over 161 to win the divisional match Monday at Deer Track Golf Course. “The...
Classes start today at Wilmington College
WILMINGTON — Fall semester classes began Monday as Wilmington College opened its 152nd academic year with a student enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. New freshmen and transfer students engaged in orientation activities last week and into the Welcome Weekend programming while the balance of returning students arrived on Sunday.
Highland County Food Pantry and Clothing Closet Needs Help with Lease
A Highland County-based nonprofit food pantry and clothing closet is undertaking a fundraising campaign to help it remain at its current location. Area 937 Community Outreach Inc. says the lease for its ministry expires on November 30th and it's looking to commit to a 2-year-lease by September 1st. The nonprofit...
Family vows to live out dream of loved one killed by coworker at Springdale restaurant
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Paris Dismukes was rarely seen without a smile. His family said he was always joking, laughing and acting goofy. "My son was just fun, full of life," said Barry Cobb, Dismukes' father. He was an entertainer at the core, even as a child growing up in...
Residents asked to conserve water in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — Officials with the Village of Jeffersonville are asking residents to conserve water while crews perform maintenance on the community’s large water tower. The advisory begins today and lasts through the remainder of the week. Anyone with questions can contact the village at 740-426-8881.
