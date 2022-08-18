Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Previously-sentenced Illinois mom changes aggravated battery plea
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman who was previously sentenced for smothering her 11-month-old daughter was in court Monday for a separate charge. Monday, Angel Vanduker switched her original not-guilty plea regarding an aggravated battery charge. She was accused of biting a nurse back in February. Now,...
1470 WMBD
Woman in prison for death of infant gets more time for battery charge
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman who was just sentenced to prison for Involuntary Manslaughter just had some more time tacked on to that. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of Aggravated Battery of a Nurse, and was given two years in prison.
wcsjnews.com
Aurora Man Convicted of Armed Robbery & Other Charges Looking at Life in Prison
A Livingston County man is looking at life in prison after being convicted during a jury trial on August 18th. Jarvis Postlewaite, 38, of Aurora was convicted by a jury on the charges of Armed Robbery and Armed Habitual Offender, both class X felonies and for the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm/Felon, a class two felony.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest man for 4th of July murder
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has arrested a man in relation to a deadly 4th of July Shooting Monday. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, 22-year-old Raekwon R. Pickett was arrested for first-degree murder. Officers initially responded to the shooting near Madison Avenue and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
ourquadcities.com
IL man sentenced for possession of machine gun
A Peoria man has been sentenced to federal prison for charges of possessing a machine gun. Don Young, Jr., 22, was sentenced August 18 to 37 months in federal prison for possession of a machine gun, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Young was indicted in December 2021 and filed his change of plea in April. Young has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Central Illinois Proud
Help Peoria Police locate suspect in Sunday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred at the 1100 block of E. Republican Street early Sunday morning. The suspect is 29-year-old Kevin L. Boyce Jr. He is charged with aggravated battery with firearm, domestic battery,...
hoiabc.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
hoiabc.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
4 arrested after apartment complex raid
On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
Central Illinois Proud
Knox County operation leads to 4 arrests
WATAGA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four wanted individuals at Willard Street Apartments in Wataga Monday. According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation began after the sheriff’s office received information about several wanted individuals’ locations. The...
1470 WMBD
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed after West Peoria stabbing
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed two other people during an overnight dispute Saturday at a West Peoria bar. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were called to the Trolley Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria at 2:12 A.M. for what was described at the time as a triple-stabbing.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
aledotimesrecord.com
Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police arrest man on multiple gun-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers arrested a man on multiple gun-related charges Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers conducted a traffic stop near Lincoln and Sumner Avenues at approximately 12:20 a.m. for an Illinois vehicle code violation. While talking to the driver, 27-year-old Tyrin...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
1470 WMBD
Man gets federal prison for possession of crack cocaine
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been ordered to spend more than seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Assante Bangmon, 31, was given 87 months in prison...
Comments / 0