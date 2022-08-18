ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

WUSA9

DC Police identify suspect in fatal shooting case

WASHINGTON — Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man that was installing solar panels in Southeast, D.C. Officials are searching for 27-year-old Avery Miler, a Southeast, D.C. resident for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Baltimore, Maryland resident Aryeh Wolf. The shooting happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 5100 block of Call Place, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed By Driver In Prince George's County Crash

The pedestrian killed in an Oxon Hill collision has been identified as a Waldorf man, authorities say. Noshua Vann, 38, was struck in the 6100 block of St. Barnabas Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 according to Prince George's County Police. Vann was pronounced dead at the scene and...
WUSA9

2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting

BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
BRISTOW, VA
NBC Washington

Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings

A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
Daily Voice

Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police

A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
fredericksburg.today

DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
WUSA9

Man shot on I-295 northbound in DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot Sunday morning on Interstate 295 Northbound in D.C., according to police. It's the second time this month and the fourth time this year that WUSA9 has reported on shots fired on the interstate. Officers arrived at Exit 1A at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Volunteer firefighter likely saved lives in Arlington pub crash

ARLINGTON, Va. — We're learning more about what happened the night a driver crashed into a popular Arlington pub injuring more than a dozen people. It turns out a volunteer firefighter was there when it happened. In a matter of seconds he went from customer to the first first responder on the scene. His quick actions likely saved lives.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
