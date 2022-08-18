Read full article on original website
WJLA
Community heartbroken after 71-year-old woman killed during gun battle in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — Along a busy stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, an area of shopping centers, an amazon hub and business parks, witnesses report a rolling gun battle between two cars. Police raced to the scene and found shell casings on the roadway and then got...
DC Police identify suspect in fatal shooting case
WASHINGTON — Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man that was installing solar panels in Southeast, D.C. Officials are searching for 27-year-old Avery Miler, a Southeast, D.C. resident for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Baltimore, Maryland resident Aryeh Wolf. The shooting happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 5100 block of Call Place, according to police.
Police ID Pedestrian Killed By Driver In Prince George's County Crash
The pedestrian killed in an Oxon Hill collision has been identified as a Waldorf man, authorities say. Noshua Vann, 38, was struck in the 6100 block of St. Barnabas Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 according to Prince George's County Police. Vann was pronounced dead at the scene and...
2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting
BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
Man accused of smashing car windows with brick in suspected anti-Asian hate crime
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an assault as a suspected anti-Asian hate crime after they say a man threatened three Virginia residents, used a racial slur, smashed the window of a vehicle with a brick and injured two people near McPherson Square Park. Authorities say the...
NBC Washington
Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings
A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
Murder Suspect Apprehended After Fleeing From Police In Prince George's County: Sheriff
A wanted man has been arrested in Prince George's County in connection to a July attempted murder, authorities say. Nathan Farmer was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in connection to the incident in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road on Tuesday, July 19, according to Prince George's County police.
Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police
A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
WJLA
Police searching for suspect linked to deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department needs the public help to identify a suspect they say opened fire and killed a man inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday. The department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information leading...
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Police release photo of suspect connected to deadly Mall at Prince George's shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have released a photo of a suspect they say is connected to a deadly shooting at the Mall at Prince George's. The shooting happened Thursday at the shopping mall on East-West Hwy in Hyattsville, Maryland. In a press conference following the shooting, police...
17-year-old murder suspect pleads guilty to killing mother, 6-year-old brother
MIDLAND, Va. — A Midland man pleaded guilty Monday for the murder of his mother and 6-year-old brother. Levi Norwood was 17 at the time when his two family members were found dead by the father, Joshua Norwood, on Valentine's Day in 2020. He has pleaded guilty to first and second-degree murder charges.
fredericksburg.today
DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
Man shot on I-295 northbound in DC
WASHINGTON — A man was shot Sunday morning on Interstate 295 Northbound in D.C., according to police. It's the second time this month and the fourth time this year that WUSA9 has reported on shots fired on the interstate. Officers arrived at Exit 1A at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according...
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an burglary that took...
5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash
Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
Murder Suspect At Large After Early Morning Southwest Baltimore Shooting: Police
One is dead following an early morning Baltimore murder, authorities announced. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to the 500 block of Bentalou Street after being advised of a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers identified a man - whose name...
Volunteer firefighter likely saved lives in Arlington pub crash
ARLINGTON, Va. — We're learning more about what happened the night a driver crashed into a popular Arlington pub injuring more than a dozen people. It turns out a volunteer firefighter was there when it happened. In a matter of seconds he went from customer to the first first responder on the scene. His quick actions likely saved lives.
WUSA9
