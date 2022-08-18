ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolly Morrisette
4d ago

A poor person robs a bank of a thousand dollars and gets 20 years. And a rich man robs 2 million dollars from the government and gets 100 in a posh jail.

Danny boom botz
4d ago

And trump was behind him all the time waiting for the right bus to come along.

it's not me.
4d ago

After decades of loyalty to Mr.Praisemedent, this is Allen's reward.

