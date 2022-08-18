Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network

James Hemenway

OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network.

James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.

“The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force managed and directed three simultaneous multi-agency investigations into high level cocaine distribution in Ocean, Monmouth, and Middlesex Counties, as well as New York City. During the course of these investigations, approximately 50 additional law enforcement personnel were assigned to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force on a full-time basis. Multiple agencies, both within and outside of Ocean County, assisted in every aspect of all three investigations,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The investigations, identified as “Operation Checkmate,” began in July 2021 and concluded in October of 2021, Billhimer stated.

According to officials, three cocaine networks were responsible for the import of more than three kilograms of cocaine per week into the Ocean, Monmouth, and Middlesex County areas.

With surveillance methods and undercover operatives, “Operation Checkmate” was successful with dismantling illicit controlled dangerous substance (CDS) distribution activities in these three counties, as well as New York City.

On October 26, 2021, 24 people were arrested for various offenses involving distribution of drugs.

In addition, 24 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizure of more than four kilograms of cocaine, over 15 pounds of marijuana, in excess of $650,000, seven firearms (three handguns, three “ghost guns,” and one pistol grip shotgun), 10 vehicles and additional illegal narcotics.

On October 26, 2021, a court authorized search warrant was executed on Hemenway’s home in Morganville as well as two cars. As a result, detectives seized about 130 grams of cocaine and $29,000.

Hemenway was brought to the Ocean County Jail, and later released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Burke who is handling the case on behalf of the State, and also recognizes the following agencies for their collaborative assistance and cooperation with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force in connection with this investigation and plea agreement with this defendant.