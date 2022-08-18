Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Which celebrity can we see having a shock early boot this year? (Dev/Aston vibes)
Obviously this is a total guess for fun since we've seen no one dance. Other Contestant (comment below) Helen Skelton, if she is with Neil, which seems likely, I somehow can see a real shock week 4 boot. Kind of feel the whole point of a "shock boot" is that...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?
Not all contestants on Love Is Blind proved that they could find The One without seeing their future partner, but they certainly brought the drama while trying. After the success of season 1, the Netflix series returned in February 2022 and created six new couples: Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams and Shaina […]
digitalspy.com
Callum's Strictly Series #6
After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Celebrity MasterChef names new semi-final contenders with latest elimination
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Tonight's (August 19) episode of Celebrity MasterChef saw Mel Blatt, Cliff Parisi and Gareth Malone battle it out for two semi-final places. The celebrities had to cook for not only the judges but former Celebrity MasterChef contestants Vicky Pattison and Neil 'Razor' Ruddock and the 2018...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace shares loved-up picture with partner
EastEnders veteran Jessie Wallace has shared a romantic snap of her with partner Justin Gallwey. Over on Instagram yesterday (August 18), the Kat Slater actress shared a picture of the two cuddling and smiling whilst enjoying a night out, captioning it: "My hubby @justin_gallwey [heart emoji]." It's not known if...
digitalspy.com
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star claims she was isolated by the other queens
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under spoilers follow. The latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under saw the Australian and New Zealand queens take on the legendary Snatch Game challenge. Following a poor performance as Ellen DeGeneres and a lip-sync to Lady Gaga's 'Dance in the Dark', Minnie Cooper was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Lisa Riley shares heartbreaking reason she won't marry fiancé Al
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has been engaged to her partner Al for four years now, but has explained that she won't ever tie the knot with him. Speaking to The Mirror, the Mandy Dingle actress talked about how her mother passed away a decade ago and Al's mum recently passed away too, and that's influenced their decision not to wed.
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday 19th August 8pm : A Stroke Of Genius
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. Summer and Aaron head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight. In the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer's bag and is shocked at what he finds.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Chas and Al caught out, and 8 more soap spoilers for this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Cheating Chas and Al are caught out. (Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) Chas and...
digitalspy.com
Couples who split up because an actor left
The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EE - Sonias love life
Kim mentioned the other day that Sonias been single for ages now. Think Tina was her last significant relationship. I'd love them to bring in someone new for her, whether that is someone male or female. She deserves to have some fun. I think of all the characters who deserve...
digitalspy.com
Best Soap at the moment
First time I’ve genuinely enjoyed the show since early 2020. Can we please just forget about most of March 2020 - March 2022?. 5. EastEnders and Hollyoaks from minimal scenes I've seen recently. Posts: 14,497. Forum Member. ✭✭. 20/08/22 - 14:16 #7. EastEnders. EastEnders is doing fairly well at...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
digitalspy.com
The media show on the future of soaps
The Media Show, Have Soaps Run Their Course?: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001bgrc via @bbciplayer. I'm wondering if shorter form soaps may be the future - basically running in blocks of about 40 episodes (so 8 weeks of daily episodes) with a clear story arc over each series, which can be packaged up nicely enough for resales to the streamers and exist in the linear environment too. Run 2-3 series a year.
digitalspy.com
Fishermans Friends One And All
Went to see this last night and really enjoyed it. If you want to escape from the doom and gloom in the world for a couple of hours you cant go wrong with this. It's just as good as the first film. Good performances from the main cast, great feel good songs and some quite funny set pieces. And some quite touching emotional scenes as well.
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Marcel Somerville announces marriage to fiancée Rebecca Vieira
Former Love Island star Marcel Somerville has married his fiancée Rebecca Vieira in Portugal. Marcel shared the news on Instagram revealing that the happy couple had tied the knot yesterday (August 20). The reality TV star and former Blazin' Squad rapper shared a selfie via his Instagram Stories where...
digitalspy.com
The big sound of ILR in the 90s
I used to love listening to ILR stations in the 90s like Vibe Fm, Capital, Invicta, Chiltern, Power FM. The imaging, energy, music and presentation was all spot on. Struggle to find something decent to listen to these days. Either the imaging sucks, presentation sucks (if there is any), or a combination of both. Just no sparkle. Any suggestions, hidden gems on the Internet, or have I just outgrown radio?
digitalspy.com
Gerard Butler pays emotional tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh after death
Gerard Butler has posted a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and singer Darius Campbell Danesh, who was found dead on August 11. Danesh was found unresponsive in his bed in his apartment in Minnesota, US. The pop star and film producer rose to fame after finishing third in the first-ever series of Pop Idol. He died aged 41 and his cause of death is unknown as of yet.
Comments / 0