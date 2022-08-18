Read full article on original website
WHAS11 donation drive supplies arrive in eastern Kentucky
James Garrison is the mayor of Manchester where the donations were brought. He said the supplies will be distributed across the region.
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame has inducted a new class during the ceremony Monday night at the Galt House. Michael Bush, a Male High School star who went on to become a high-profile running back at the University of Louisville before moving on to the NFL.
Truck loads of donations head to Kentucky flood victims thanks to community's generosity
Several eastern Kentucky communities were devastated by flash flooding in late July. Governor Beshear says 39 have died as a result of the disaster.
