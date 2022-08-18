Florida - August 22, 2022: Governor DeSantis Friday made the following appointments:. Ten appointed to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors:. Annmarie Chavarria, PhD - Chavarria, of Lithia, is the Chief Nursing Officer at Tampa General Hospital. She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives and the American Nurses Association. Chavarria earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Holy Family University, her master’s degree in nursing from Drexel University, and her doctorate in nursing practice from LaSalle University.

