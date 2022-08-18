Read full article on original website
Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate & Insurers Team Up to Combat Fraud
Tallahassee - Monday August 22, 2022: As peak hurricane season activity begins, Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate (ICA) Tasha Carter and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) have announced a joint effort to help prevent residents from falling victim to contractor fraud and abuse. Florida’s ICA and APCIA have...
Contender Boats Begins Production at New St. Lucie Plant
Fort Pierce - Monday August 22, 2022: – Contender Boats has taken over the old Packers of Indian River facility off Midway Road in Fort Pierce and production of has now begun. Contender began building semi-custom boats this month at the 100,000-square-foot facility that was formerly a hub for...
Governor Makes 23 Appointments to Various State Boards and Authorities
Florida - August 22, 2022: Governor DeSantis Friday made the following appointments:. Ten appointed to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors:. Annmarie Chavarria, PhD - Chavarria, of Lithia, is the Chief Nursing Officer at Tampa General Hospital. She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives and the American Nurses Association. Chavarria earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Holy Family University, her master’s degree in nursing from Drexel University, and her doctorate in nursing practice from LaSalle University.
FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Through Aug. 26
Treasure Coast - Monday August 22, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host
Treasure Coast - Sunday August 21, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021.
