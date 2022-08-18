Read full article on original website
Palo public hearing on solar project canceled after county fails to issue proper notice
Linn County — A public hearing was canceled in Palo Monday because the county didn't go about the right way of letting people know about the meeting. Monday night was supposed to be the first of three public hearings, and votes, on the plans for a solar farm at the old Duane Arnold Nuclear site.
North Liberty trucking company announces $525M business acquisition
A North Liberty trucking business is planning to buy out another company for $525 million. The move will make Heartland Express, Inc. the eighth largest truckload fleet and the third largest irregular route, asset-based truckload carrier in the U.S. Heartland Express announced its plans on Monday to acquire the Contract...
Public Safety Officer debate heating up in Cedar Falls
In Cedar Falls, they're still using a public safety program that cross-trains recruits to serve as both police officers and firefighters. A house fire in the city last week is turning into the latest controversy over that approach. After the Waterloo Courier posted a video of a recent fire in...
Help celebrate 150 years of the Iowa City Fire Department
The entire community is invited to celebrate the Iowa City Fire Department's 150th anniversary at the Iowa City Noon Optimist Club's fly-in/drive-in pancake breakfast at the Iowa City Airport, 1801 S. Riverside Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. In addition to airplanes, plane rides, antique cars, and pancakes, the event...
Linn County Attorney: CRPD officers use of deadly force justified in July 30 shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Attorney’s Office has completed an investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred in Cedar Rapids on July 30th. The incident involved Cedar Rapids Police Officers Blair Klostermann and Matt Jenatscheck, who shot at Brandon Nelson. Brandon Nelson sustained...
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Jones County on Saturday, August 20
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in eastern Iowa from Saturday's system. The Jones County Emergency Manager reported a funnel cloud was spotted near Scotch Grove, a town to the southeast of Monticello around noon. Law enforcement officers were following the...
Central City man hospitalized after tractor accident on Saturday afternoon
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Central City man was seriously injured when the tractor he was riding hit a grass covered log. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Saturday around 3 pm. 52-year old James Weighton was using a 1934 John Deere...
One man killed in Sunday night Waterloo shooting
Waterloo Police are investigating a fatal shooting from the 1000 block of West 5th Street Sunday night. On Sunday night at 10:18pm, officers were called to the scene of a man who was shot. First responders started to perform first aide until Waterloo Fire arrived on scene. The man was...
LeDuc holds skating camp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids native and U.S. Olympic skater Timothy LeDuc is coming home to share their experience with the community. After earning the title of U.S. national champion twice, LeDuc has retired from their professional figure skating career - but continues to show care for the sport.
Police arrest man they say shot 30 bullets in a Waterloo neighborhood, struck a man
Waterloo Police say they were called to the area of Cutler and Dawson Streets for a report of shots fired at 3:50pm Sunday afternoon. When they arrived police say they found more than thirty spent shell casings in the area and a home that was struck in the 100 block of Dawson Street.
Waterloo man arrested for domestic assault, reckless use of a firearm
A Waterloo man is now behind bars after police arrest him after a disorderly conduct incident at 4:12 am Monday morning. When police arrived to the area of the 1200 block of South Street, officers heard a gunshot. They then arrested a suspect who came out of a home at...
One injured in Waterloo shooting
On August 21, 2022 at approximately 0145 officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jefferson Street for a weapons violation/ shots fired. It was determined one person was shot in the hand. The injuries are non life threatening. The investigation is on going.
Coe College makes "best colleges," list from The Princeton Review
Coe College is the only Iowa college or university to be nationally recognized by The Princeton Review in three crucial higher education categories — Best Career Services, Most Accessible Professors and Best Alumni Network. Coe is also the highest ranked school for internships in the state. The newest accolades...
Thousands of UI students return for first day of school
Iowa City — Monday afternoon, University of Iowa (UI) was in full operation as students rang in on the first day of school. It's the first day of fall classes at UI. Thousands of students filled up the campus. New freshmen met in the Pentacrest last night for a...
UI students return to campus for first day of fall semester
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Students returned to class at the University of Iowa on Monday for the first day of the fall semester. Campus welcomed back the 30,000+ students who attend the university. The Class of 2026 gathered at the Pentacrest over the weekend for a class photo shaped...
