ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty trucking company announces $525M business acquisition

A North Liberty trucking business is planning to buy out another company for $525 million. The move will make Heartland Express, Inc. the eighth largest truckload fleet and the third largest irregular route, asset-based truckload carrier in the U.S. Heartland Express announced its plans on Monday to acquire the Contract...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Public Safety Officer debate heating up in Cedar Falls

In Cedar Falls, they're still using a public safety program that cross-trains recruits to serve as both police officers and firefighters. A house fire in the city last week is turning into the latest controversy over that approach. After the Waterloo Courier posted a video of a recent fire in...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Help celebrate 150 years of the Iowa City Fire Department

The entire community is invited to celebrate the Iowa City Fire Department's 150th anniversary at the Iowa City Noon Optimist Club's fly-in/drive-in pancake breakfast at the Iowa City Airport, 1801 S. Riverside Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. In addition to airplanes, plane rides, antique cars, and pancakes, the event...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Linn County, IA
Business
Linn County, IA
Government
County
Linn County, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One man killed in Sunday night Waterloo shooting

Waterloo Police are investigating a fatal shooting from the 1000 block of West 5th Street Sunday night. On Sunday night at 10:18pm, officers were called to the scene of a man who was shot. First responders started to perform first aide until Waterloo Fire arrived on scene. The man was...
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Us Postal Service#Public Service#Linus Realestate Tax#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Treasurer S Office#Visa#Mastercard#American Express
cbs2iowa.com

LeDuc holds skating camp

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids native and U.S. Olympic skater Timothy LeDuc is coming home to share their experience with the community. After earning the title of U.S. national champion twice, LeDuc has retired from their professional figure skating career - but continues to show care for the sport.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One injured in Waterloo shooting

On August 21, 2022 at approximately 0145 officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jefferson Street for a weapons violation/ shots fired. It was determined one person was shot in the hand. The injuries are non life threatening. The investigation is on going.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
cbs2iowa.com

Coe College makes "best colleges," list from The Princeton Review

Coe College is the only Iowa college or university to be nationally recognized by The Princeton Review in three crucial higher education categories — Best Career Services, Most Accessible Professors and Best Alumni Network. Coe is also the highest ranked school for internships in the state. The newest accolades...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Thousands of UI students return for first day of school

Iowa City — Monday afternoon, University of Iowa (UI) was in full operation as students rang in on the first day of school. It's the first day of fall classes at UI. Thousands of students filled up the campus. New freshmen met in the Pentacrest last night for a...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UI students return to campus for first day of fall semester

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Students returned to class at the University of Iowa on Monday for the first day of the fall semester. Campus welcomed back the 30,000+ students who attend the university. The Class of 2026 gathered at the Pentacrest over the weekend for a class photo shaped...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy