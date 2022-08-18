ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
morethanthecurve.com

Media company MayoSeitz moving to Conshohocken from Blue Bell

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on August 21st that MayoSeitz, a media company that has long been headquartered in Blue Bell, is moving to Spring Mill of Conshohocken in September. In the article, a representative of the company cited that the company’s employees preferred Conshohocken over other potential locations due to some living in the city and others in the suburbs. It was also stated that Conshohocken’s wealth of restaurants played a part in the decision.
wlvr.org

‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year

A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
PhillyBite

Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA

Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
94.5 PST

Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
94.5 PST

Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield

If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
DELCO.Today

For Your Wedding, History and Beauty Await in Villanova

Finding a special wedding and reception venue is no problem here in the Philadelphia region where plenty of historic and beautiful locations can be found, writes the Philly Magazine staff and Walden Green. One place close at hand for those from Delaware County is the Appleford at 770 Mount Moro...
streetfoodblog.com

Inside the brand new Philadelphia Cheese College close to the Italian Market

Philadelphia is house to loads of specialty cheese retailers, from tricked out sections and high-end supermarkets to native gourmand grocers to mom-and-pop retailers. However the place are you able to study what to do with all of the enjoyable, fancy fromage?. In case you’re looking for a scientific however playful...
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Eurostyle Townhouse in New Hope

Norman on the outside, Bauhaus on the inside, this townhouse next to the Delaware Canal is a real stunner. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Since it was completed in 2002, Waterview Place has become one of the most...
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

