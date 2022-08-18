ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tevin Campbell Publicly Embraces His Sexuality As A Gay Man

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40j88e_0hMXKioH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2KbI_0hMXKioH00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tevin Campbell has been a respected R&B musician and performer since he came onto the scene as a tween in the 90s.

Even still, the singer’s private life and sexuality have been shielded from his fans for decades — although they’ve been the topics of much speculation .

In a recent interview on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Campbell opened up more candidly than ever about how he sexually identifies.

“When I came out to my family and friends [at] about 19 or 20, that was it for me. And then I went on the road of discovering myself. I didn’t know who I was,” Campbell said.

Speaking about his decision to step away from the music industry to spend time performing on Broadway and find himself, the singer said “being around people who were like me — LGBTQ+ people who were living normal lives and had partners — I had never seen that.”

“That was a great time in my life,” Campbell added.

The artist’s move to address his sexuality comes after he responded to a Twitter user’s question on how he identifies with a rainbow emoji earlier this year.

“It was a casual thing for me,” he said of the tweet. “I love my fans, but what they think about my sexuality is of no importance to me.”

Campbell On Today’s Music Industry And His Personal Growth

The artist also commented on how much the industry has changed regarding its representation of Black, male LGBTQ artists since his musical rise.

“It wasn’t like that in the ’90s,” Campbell said with a laugh. “But I’m glad I get to see it. I’m glad that’s changing. There are a lot of kids, especially young Black boys that need to see representation.”

“What makes me happiest right now is how far I’ve come in life,” he said elsewhere in the interview. “You know, there are a lot of child stars that don’t make it. But a lot of us do… and the fact that I’ve embraced me.”

Addressing his past in the industry, Campbell added, “I just kind of wanted to be me, you know?”

“I didn’t hide anything about me. I didn’t try to act a certain way or anything,” he noted. “You just couldn’t be [gay] back then.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘She Kept Her Word’: Tevin Campbell To Appear On ‘Queen Sugar’ After Ava DuVernay Pulled Some Strings

Comments / 13

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Tevin Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sexuality#Gay Men#Black Boys#Racism
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HollywoodLife

Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie

“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
MOVIES
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’

Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Tupac’s Sister Alleges Music Executive Is ‘Refusing To Comply’ in Ongoing Battle Over Rapper’s Estate

Things are not looking good for Tupac Shakur’s estate as his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, told a Los Angeles judge on Monday (July 25th) that music executive Tom Whalley, who is the current owner of Tupac’s estate, has refused to fully comply with a key court order in their ongoing legal battle according to Billboard. Sekyiwa called out the music executive for having a “disregard for transparency” and “false sense of entitlement.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy