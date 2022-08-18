Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot gets new update
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently being placed "on pause" indefinitely. Executive producer, Gail Berman, announced the update on the Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. Unfortunately, the show also does not have an official network it can call home yet, which might be one of the reasons why it isn't seeing the light of day anytime soon (via Deadline).
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon star teases which important episode to watch out for
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel has revealed which episode fans should watch out for. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the actor, who plays Ser Criston Cole on the series, teased that episode five of the Game of Thrones prequel series is the episode he is most looking forward to, before stating that he's proud of "all of them".
digitalspy.com
Cineworld shares update on UK cinemas following bankruptcy reports
Cineworld has reassured cinemagoers about its UK and Ireland's locations following reports of imminent bankruptcy. On August 20, the company took to their social channels to share an update with their customers, explaining their cinemas will remain open. This comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that the cinema chain...
digitalspy.com
Android Smart Tv issue/question
Hi, I have a new Hitachi Android-based TV which mostly seems very good and as a heavy Google user has lots of useful features such as in-built chromecast and Google Play app support. One very strange feature is that when it comes to the picture settings, setting them isn't universal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return
NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit
Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Nikau Parata to face a new dilemma over Bella Nixon exit
Home and Away spoilers follow at Australian pace. Home and Away's Nikau Parata will face a new dilemma over his ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon. Recent episodes in Australia have seen Nikau cut all ties with Bella, believing that he was protecting her. When Bella left Summer Bay to work in New...
digitalspy.com
House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)
Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
digitalspy.com
Samsung S10
Recently updated from a S5 to S10 and swapped the Sim over. Everything works fine and it responds when I ring the number of the old transferred Sim, however when I look under settings it shows a different number. Posts: 3,988. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 20/08/22 - 12:36 #2. Mine...
digitalspy.com
Is carrier WiFi dead now we have 5G?
Carrier WiFi seemed like a big trend a few years ago. I know O2 did (still does?) automatic connections to WiFi hotspots when the signal was better than their 3G/4G signal. Also there were the big public WiFi providers like The Cloud, BT WiFi and Boingo. With 5G coming along...
digitalspy.com
WhatsApp still recognising old number
I switched from BT to Sky mobile (sim only) yesterday. Long story short-I’m transferring existing number but this won’t happen till Monday. The SIM is active with the new number, but I’m still able to send to and receive from WhatsApp groups. I thought WhatsApp was based on phone number.
digitalspy.com
EE: why hasn’t ranveer’s absence been noticed?
Haven’t been on here for a while but couldn’t see this being mentioned anywhere. Suki (or actually Ravi) killed ranveer a few weeks back. Nobody seems to be wondering where he is or trying to phone him. I know he’s meant to have lots of business abroad but he would be contactable and his family would know people to call overseas if they couldn’t reach him. It’s a bit odd to me that it hasn’t been mentioned since. And in todays society you are definitely contactable and it would be odd to be off grid for weeks.
Musk seeks documents from Jack Dorsey in fight over Twitter deal
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is seeking documents from Twitter Inc(TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX pursues his legal fight to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company, according to a court filing.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars director's new TV series starring Jennifer Garner scrapped
Star Wars director JJ Abrams' new TV series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends has been scrapped following Jennifer Garner's exit from the project. According to Deadline, Garner exited the show due to scheduling reasons, and the series was dropped by Apple TV+. The project was stuck in the...
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke receives apology over TV boss' 'short and dumpy' comment
Former Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has received an apology from Foxtel on behalf of its CEO Patrick Delany after Delany's comments at the premiere at House of the Dragon. Delany was making a speech at the Sydney premiere before a screening of the first episode of the new...
digitalspy.com
First look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Netflix release date confirmed
Knives Out 2, aka Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has finally confirmed its Netflix release date – and it's an early Christmas treat for us all. The eagerly-awaited sequel will arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 23, with the exciting news marked with the release of the first image from the sequel which sees Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) interrogating the latest batch of suspects.
Comments / 0