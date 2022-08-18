Haven’t been on here for a while but couldn’t see this being mentioned anywhere. Suki (or actually Ravi) killed ranveer a few weeks back. Nobody seems to be wondering where he is or trying to phone him. I know he’s meant to have lots of business abroad but he would be contactable and his family would know people to call overseas if they couldn’t reach him. It’s a bit odd to me that it hasn’t been mentioned since. And in todays society you are definitely contactable and it would be odd to be off grid for weeks.

10 HOURS AGO