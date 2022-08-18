ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

sc103radio.com

Lowcountry News Mon 8.22.22

ALEX MURDAUGH IS IN MORE TROUBLE WITH THE LAW AS GRAND JURIES LEARN MORE ABOUT HIS FINANCIAL ENTANGLEMENTS. HE’S NOW BEEN INDICTED ON CHARGES THAT HE STOLE 175-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM HIS OLD LAW FIRM AND THAT HE CASHED A CHECK FOR OVER 120-GRAND THAT SHOULD HAVE GONE TO ONE OF HIS BROTHERS. IF YOU’RE KEEPING SCORE, THAT’S NOW 18 DIFFERENT INDICTMENTS AND 90 SEPARATE CHARGES WORTH OVER 8.7-MILLION DOLLARS. ALSO, TWO OTHER ALLEGED ACCOMPLICES OF MURDAUGH, SPENCER ROBERTS AND JERRY RIVERS, HAVE BEEN INDICTED ON VARIOUS CHARGES THAT NAME ROBERTS AS ONE WHO HELPED FEED MURDAUGH’S DRUG HABIT. RIVERS FACES A COUNT OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AND IS BELIEVED TO BE ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED DRUG MONEY CHECKS FROM MURDAUGH.
BEAUFORT, SC
informnny.com

Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback. Twin Pines Minerals said...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Dr. David Byck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. David Byck was a giant in the local medical community, particularly at Memorial Health. This WTOC Hometown Hero’s legacy will live on at Memorial’s Mercer School of Medicine through state-of-the-art simulation labs named in his honor. “This gift helps our students to see...
wtoc.com

Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Shop fresh and local every Thursday at the Bluffton Farmer's Market

BLUFFTON, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're taking you to the Bluffton Farmers Market. Whether you’re shopping for ingredients to cook dinner or looking for a sweet treat to cool off with, the Bluffton Farmer’s Market has nearly 50 local vendors offering a variety of goods.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Beaufort Watermelon Crawl, Sip & Stroll

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is your chance to enjoy a day of watermelon themed goodies, shopping and dinning. That’s because the Downtown Beaufort Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll event returns!. President & CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association Ahslee Houck joined WTOC on Morning Break with...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

LB3 Foundation celebrates life of Lawrence Bryan IV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan family will ask the community to gather and remember their late son this weekend, as they once again hold an event to help kids in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan III started the LB3 Foundation to honor the memory of his son, who was killed in Savannah seven years ago this month.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Restaurant Week returns to Ardsley Station

For years it has been the most popular ticket in food all over Savannah. An opportunity for restaurants to stray from their regular menus a little at a fixed price plus a chance for people who love to go out to eat to do so without being fearful of breaking the bank.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday.  According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted:  Personal computers  Laptops  CRT monitors  […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
thegeorgeanne.com

(Opinion) Georgia Southern Synchronous Site Courses are Terrible

For just the base in-state tuition, it is $2,732 to attend Georgia Southern in 2022, if you are staying on campus, it will cost you upwards of $9,250, and I am only listing the in-state costs. In addition to student tuition and fees, the university received $22,363,915 from private fundraising...
WJCL

Beaufort fishermen reel in nearly 500 pound swordfish

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Some Beaufort fishermen are celebrating the catch of a lifetime. Bailey Scarboro, Nations Finley, McNeal Finley, and Owen Savage shared with WJCL News photos of a 490-pound swordfish they reeled in on Sunday. The fisherman say it took an electric reel and three and a half...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah

A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
SAVANNAH, GA

