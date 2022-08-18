Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Vaden Nissan helping students with membership fees for The Future Business Leaders of America program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual partnership that gives students the opportunity to get hands on experience is kicked off Monday. Vaden Nissan in Savannah is helping Islands high school students with their membership fees for The Future Business Leaders of America program. Six students got to tour Vaden’s facility...
wtoc.com
Savannah ranks second for most expensive areas to live in the state, according to a new study
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new national report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows the U.S. is going through an affordable housing crisis. That resonates with many people around Savannah. The study reports prices in Savannah are out of reach. Step Up Savannah, a non-profit that helps lower...
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Mon 8.22.22
ALEX MURDAUGH IS IN MORE TROUBLE WITH THE LAW AS GRAND JURIES LEARN MORE ABOUT HIS FINANCIAL ENTANGLEMENTS. HE’S NOW BEEN INDICTED ON CHARGES THAT HE STOLE 175-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM HIS OLD LAW FIRM AND THAT HE CASHED A CHECK FOR OVER 120-GRAND THAT SHOULD HAVE GONE TO ONE OF HIS BROTHERS. IF YOU’RE KEEPING SCORE, THAT’S NOW 18 DIFFERENT INDICTMENTS AND 90 SEPARATE CHARGES WORTH OVER 8.7-MILLION DOLLARS. ALSO, TWO OTHER ALLEGED ACCOMPLICES OF MURDAUGH, SPENCER ROBERTS AND JERRY RIVERS, HAVE BEEN INDICTED ON VARIOUS CHARGES THAT NAME ROBERTS AS ONE WHO HELPED FEED MURDAUGH’S DRUG HABIT. RIVERS FACES A COUNT OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AND IS BELIEVED TO BE ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED DRUG MONEY CHECKS FROM MURDAUGH.
informnny.com
Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback. Twin Pines Minerals said...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Dr. David Byck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. David Byck was a giant in the local medical community, particularly at Memorial Health. This WTOC Hometown Hero’s legacy will live on at Memorial’s Mercer School of Medicine through state-of-the-art simulation labs named in his honor. “This gift helps our students to see...
wtoc.com
Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
wtoc.com
Savannah Tech students sign 2 year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of Savannah Tech students signed a two year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation Monday. The eight students will receive on the job training while earning skills that leaders at Gulfstream say will help build their career at the company and beyond. ”Savannah Technical College...
WJCL
Shop fresh and local every Thursday at the Bluffton Farmer's Market
BLUFFTON, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're taking you to the Bluffton Farmers Market. Whether you’re shopping for ingredients to cook dinner or looking for a sweet treat to cool off with, the Bluffton Farmer’s Market has nearly 50 local vendors offering a variety of goods.
wtoc.com
SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
wtoc.com
2022 Beaufort Watermelon Crawl, Sip & Stroll
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is your chance to enjoy a day of watermelon themed goodies, shopping and dinning. That’s because the Downtown Beaufort Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll event returns!. President & CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association Ahslee Houck joined WTOC on Morning Break with...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
Gullah Geechee community reaches a deal with Ga. county in a fight for services
Sapelo Island, sitting off the coast of Georgia, has been home to one of America's last intact Gullah Geechee communities. The Gullah Geechee is a community of descendants of enslaved people who arrived before the start of the Civil War. The island was also the focus of a legal battle between its residents and local and state governments.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
wtoc.com
LB3 Foundation celebrates life of Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan family will ask the community to gather and remember their late son this weekend, as they once again hold an event to help kids in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan III started the LB3 Foundation to honor the memory of his son, who was killed in Savannah seven years ago this month.
eatitandlikeit.com
Restaurant Week returns to Ardsley Station
For years it has been the most popular ticket in food all over Savannah. An opportunity for restaurants to stray from their regular menus a little at a fixed price plus a chance for people who love to go out to eat to do so without being fearful of breaking the bank.
Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday. According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted: Personal computers Laptops CRT monitors […]
thegeorgeanne.com
(Opinion) Georgia Southern Synchronous Site Courses are Terrible
For just the base in-state tuition, it is $2,732 to attend Georgia Southern in 2022, if you are staying on campus, it will cost you upwards of $9,250, and I am only listing the in-state costs. In addition to student tuition and fees, the university received $22,363,915 from private fundraising...
WJCL
Beaufort fishermen reel in nearly 500 pound swordfish
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Some Beaufort fishermen are celebrating the catch of a lifetime. Bailey Scarboro, Nations Finley, McNeal Finley, and Owen Savage shared with WJCL News photos of a 490-pound swordfish they reeled in on Sunday. The fisherman say it took an electric reel and three and a half...
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
