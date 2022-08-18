Read full article on original website
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA・
Amazing News About 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony
According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, Carmelo Anthony will produce a docuseries on his life and career. The ten-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Draymond and Hazel swap Green for wedding white as couple romantically tie knot
This weekend The Golden State Warriors enjoyed the wedding of the century for their teammate Draymond Green as he tied the knot with his wife, Hazel Renee in a star-studded wedding, where she went from being in white to being a Green!. Many of Green’s NBA colleagues attended the wedding...
7th Overall Pick In The 2015 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent
On August 20, Emmanuel Mudiay still remains a free agent. The veteran guard was the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He has played for the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.
