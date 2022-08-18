Read full article on original website
Bay View development plan could bring big changes to the Milwaukee neighborhood
Bay View is a popular neighborhood for new homebuyers in Milwaukee, but while demand grows, the available housing has remained relatively stable. Although some larger condos have been built near the neighborhood’s commercial districts, there’s still a lot of room to grow. A new long-range plan for the neighborhood, drafted by Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, could change that. It proposes large-scale developments, more affordable housing, and new transit options.
Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually
According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
