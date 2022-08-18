ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Mayor Evans extends gun violence state of emergency by 30 days

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the City of Rochester’s Gun Violence Emergency Proclamation has been extended for another 30 days until September 17.

On July 21, 2022. Mayor Evans declared the state emergency after Rochester’s 40th and 41st homicides . Mayor Evans then provided an update on August 9 saying that he will continue to provide updates for as long as the emergency order is in place.

The emergency order allows Mayor Evans to control the presence of people on public streets and he has the power to shut down particular roadways.

According to the proclamation, as of Monday, there have been 232 victims of shootings in Rochester in 2022. The total number of homicides in Rochester is 48, with 40 of those homicides involving a firearm.

You can read the full proclamation from Mayor Evans below:

