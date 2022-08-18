ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

Mistrial declared in Southern California spa bombing case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Monday declared a mistrial in a case against a man charged with blowing up his ex-girlfriend's Southern California spa business, killing her and seriously injuring two others with a box rigged with explosives. U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton declared the mistrial after...
Houston Chronicle

New Buc-ee's will break ground in Missouri Tuesday

Buc-ee's, the beloved Texas-based gas station chain, is expanding its reach into the Midwest starting with the Tuesday groundbreaking of a new location in Missouri, KHOU reported. The legendary franchise famed for its clean bathrooms and Texas barbecue will kick off the project later this week, with aims of opening...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Houston Chronicle

Colorado GOP senator becomes Democrat, cites vote falsehoods

DENVER (AP) — Citing alarm toward the Republican Party’s widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies, a moderate GOP Colorado state senator has switched his affiliation to Democrat, enhancing that party’s prospects to retain its majority in the chamber in the November midterms. Kevin Priola, who represents Adams...
Houston Chronicle

Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary

The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist last served in statewide office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican governor. He lost a 2010 race for U.S. Senate as an independent and a 2014 run for governor as a Democrat.
