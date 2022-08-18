ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Zach Ertz and wife Julie Ertz welcome baby boy in adorable pic and name him after football legend

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Z5Fi_0hMXJW8E00

ZACH and Julie Ertz have welcomed a baby boy into the world and given him every chance of being a sports star himself.

The new arrival already had sporting genes from his NFL-star dad and USWNT-icon mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlLWb_0hMXJW8E00
Zach and Julie Ertz welcomed a baby boy and called him Madden Credit: INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlwBO_0hMXJW8E00
The sports power couple became parents for the first time Credit: Getty

But Zach and Julie went a step further by naming after a football legend.

Madden Ertz was born last Thursday, 11 August and weighed 8lbs 2oz.

He is the first child for the couple and named after late great football coach and broadcaster John Madden.

Zach posted on Instagram: "One week with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Fy2v_0hMXJW8E00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyqjC_0hMXJW8E00

"Beyond grateful to be your Dad.

"Julie Ertz and I can't even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents."

Zach and Julie are one of sport's power couples and married in 2017.

Zach, 31, spent nine years with Philadelphia Eagles before joining Arizona Cardinals last season.

He was part of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team in 2018 in Minnesota, and Julie was in the stands to watch.

Julie, 30, has played for the USWNT more than 100 times since making her debut in 2013.

She was part of their World Cup-winning sides in 2015 and 2019 and is a two-time US Soccer Female Player of the Year.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury update: Greg Mancz left Bills practice on cart

The Buffalo Bills suffered an injury along their offensive line on Tuesday. The player spotlighted is Greg Mancz. According to multiple reports including The Athletic from Bills practice on Monday, Mancz left the workout early. He required assistance leaving the field as he was spotted on a cart with a trainer potentially nursing a foot injury:
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
688K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy