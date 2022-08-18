ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prosecutors Urge Jury To Convict 2 Men In Gov. Whitmer Plot

Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s politician wanted to drawback Gretchen Whitmer and bent her, prosecutors said during a stark closing statement Monday arsenic the authorities tried for a 2nd time to get convictions successful an alleged crippled to trigger a gyration successful 2020. “These defendants were...
Gov. Kristi Noem May Have 'Engaged In Misconduct,' Ethics Board Says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota morals committee connected Monday said it recovered capable accusation that Gov. Kristi Noem whitethorn person “engaged successful misconduct” erstwhile she intervened successful her daughter’s exertion for a existent property appraiser license, and it referred an probe into her authorities airplane usage to the state’s lawyer general.
Teachers In Ohio's Largest School District Go On Strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers successful Ohio’s largest schoolhouse territory connected Monday volition beryllium walking picket lines aft voting to spell connected strike, 2 days earlier classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to cull the schoolhouse board’s last connection...
Hawaii Seeking End To Conflict Over Astronomy On Sacred Mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For much than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers person dominated the acme of Mauna Kea, a upland ineffable to Native Hawaiians that’s besides 1 of the finest places successful the satellite to survey the nighttime sky. That’s present changing with a caller...

