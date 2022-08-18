Read full article on original website
Apple’s Self Service Repair program now covers MacBook Air and Pro
Apple announced the iPhone Self Service Repair program last November, allowing buyers to purchase genuine iPhone parts and repair their handsets with the help of official Apple equipment that anyone can rent. Almost a year later, Apple expanded Self Service Repair to M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro laptops. US consumers will be the first to get access to genuine parts and rental equipment for home repairs.
