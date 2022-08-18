Read full article on original website
Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India amid China woes - Bloomberg News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India as the U.S. tech giant seeks alternatives to China after Xi administration's clashes with Washington and lockdowns across the country disrupted production, Bloomberg News reported.
