Lima, OH

Shawnee Middle School receives grant for disc golf

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA – Lima Shawnee Middle School will receive a new Frisbee Disc Golf Course for students and community members because of a grant through the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge.

“This will allow students to learn a new sport that they can take home to their families,” says Rachel Rumbaugh, the Physical Education teacher at Lima Shawnee Middle School. “With the golf course being available outside of school hours, families can enjoy time together while being physically active.”

Lima Shawnee Middle School has been involved in the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge for eight years. They’re one of 64 schools across the country to receive funding to extend school wellness programs. The grant is part of the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge school-based programs that provide age-appropriate curriculum to educate students about healthy living.

Since the grant program began in 2019, over a million dollars has been granted to schools to support projects that make schools healthier.

Lima, OH
