PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The rain held off Saturday morning long enough for the first year students at Bradley University to move in to their brand new homes. Close to a thousand students packed their family cars up to start the moving process this weekend. To make the move-in process easier, over 400 volunteers, along with multiple Greek organizations on campus, helped do the heavy lifting and navigated students to where they needed to be.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO