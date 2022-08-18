Read full article on original website
Divided city council agrees to pay $750K for Downtown Bloomington ‘Streetscape’ plan
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On a 5-4 vote, the Bloomington City Council Monday night signed off on an agreement to pay an engineering firm $750,000 for a Downtown Bloomington revitalization plan. It’s called a Streetscape design as Heart of Illinois ABC reported in late July and may lead...
Bloomington-Normal YMCA partners with Easter Seals for new facility
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington YMCA and Easter Seals are partnering together to combine their forces and provide more care to children with special needs. Both organizations will be working out of a new facility on St. Joesph Drive near OSF St Joesph Medical Center. It boasts over 70,000 square feet of accessible equipment, including splash pads, pools and playgrounds.
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
PPS teachers stage ‘silent protest’ about the status of contract talks
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Public Schools Board of Education was greeted by a silent protest at Monday night’s school board meeting. Teachers lined the back row of the auditorium displaying signs that said, “Working Without a Contract.”. Teachers are frustrated about the status of ongoing...
Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
Move-in for Bradley students underway on the hilltop
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The rain held off Saturday morning long enough for the first year students at Bradley University to move in to their brand new homes. Close to a thousand students packed their family cars up to start the moving process this weekend. To make the move-in process easier, over 400 volunteers, along with multiple Greek organizations on campus, helped do the heavy lifting and navigated students to where they needed to be.
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Pekin woman celebrates 102nd birthday
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A local woman celebrated her 102nd birthday over the weekend with dozens of friends and families by her side. Nelda Martin’s birthday was Friday, but her party was held Saturday at Pekin Park. Partygoers ate, laughed and shared stories before the rain hit,...
Sunflower Festival wraps up in Normal
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the summer winds down and Autumn approaches, a local family farm is giving families the chance to experience a little bit of both. Rader Family Farms wrapped up its 3rd annual Sunflower Festival Sunday afternoon as it prepares for the fall season. Visitors...
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
Viral video brings attention to children in need of homes
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A video gained viral attention after a 5-year-old girl with special needs was recorded sleeping in the office of a Chicago-land DCFS building. Many are criticizing the agency that is meant to protect children from these types of conditions. The Children’s Home in Peoria gets...
Head to a local Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way. Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin’ Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes. The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch...
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
Bradley University welcomes students on move-in day
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University welcomed over 1,000 incoming freshmen in preparation for the start of the 2022 fall semester. Many incoming students said they were nervous yet excited to start a new chapter in their life. To help with the transition, Bradley Greek life spent the day helping students unpack and bring boxes up to rooms.
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
Bike giveaway gives rides to kids who want to get around
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Lost by their original owners, several dozen bikes are now in new hands thanks to the Peoria Police Department. A long line was already forming an hour before the event started Saturday morning, hosted in the rear parking area of the department. 65 bikes in the department’s possession were given away to the first people who came out, with all ages welcome to attend.
UPDATE: Missing man found in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Rolando Hinojosa, 66, is an adult man with brown hair, last seen Sunday morning near his home on West MacArthur in Bloomington. He was wearing a light green shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.
McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled
The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
