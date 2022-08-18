Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Nebraska medical marijuana effort falls short on signatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will not appear on the November general election ballot after the efforts failed to collect enough signatures, the state's top elections official said Monday. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release that the Medical...
York News-Times
Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly in July
Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked slightly higher in July compared with June, but it was still much lower than in July of 2021. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's July unemployment rate stood at 2%, up from 1.9% in June but down from 2.5% a year ago.
York News-Times
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process. Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government. That’s a particularly important...
York News-Times
Yorkie stolen from Nebraska couple located in North Carolina
A Yorkshire Terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested on Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
