Nebraska medical marijuana effort falls short on signatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will not appear on the November general election ballot after the efforts failed to collect enough signatures, the state's top elections official said Monday. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release that the Medical...
Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly in July

Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked slightly higher in July compared with June, but it was still much lower than in July of 2021. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's July unemployment rate stood at 2%, up from 1.9% in June but down from 2.5% a year ago.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process. Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government. That’s a particularly important...
Yorkie stolen from Nebraska couple located in North Carolina

A Yorkshire Terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested on Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
CASS COUNTY, NE

