A Yorkshire Terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested on Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

CASS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO