Nature.com
Outcomes of patients with stage I"“II Hodgkin lymphoma who had uniform pre-treatment staging with PET/CT and treatment with limited field radiation therapy after chemotherapy
Combined modality therapy (CMT) consisting of chemotherapy followed by radiation therapy (RT) is an accepted standard of care for stage I-II Hodgkin lymphoma (HL). The German Hodgkin Study Group trials HD7-HD11 [1] helped to establish the parameters for CMT, ultimately leading to HD10 and HD11 and adoption of 20"‰Gy and 30"‰Gy, using involved field RT (IFRT), as the standard dose of RT following ABVD for favorable and unfavorable HL, respectively. Relapse has not to be eliminated, however. For example, the HD10 trial reported a 10 year progression-free survival rate of 87% [1].
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational Cancer Drug-Combination for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adding the investigational cancer drug lanraplenib to Xospata, if found to be effective, may broaden treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The first patient in a phase 1b/2 clinical trial received treatment with lanraplenib plus Xospata (gilteritinib), according to a press release from the targeted therapy’s...
cgtlive.com
First Patient With Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma Dosed With CAR T/Nivolumab Combo
Tessa Therapeutics presented positive data from the phase 2 CHARIOT study of TT11 in December 2021. Tessa Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) in its phase 1b ACTION clinical trial (NCT05352828) of TT11, an autologous CD30-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy in combination with nivolumab.1.
curetoday.com
Revlimid-Rituxan Combo May Offer Alternative to Chemotherapy for Lymphoma Subtype
The combination treatment demonstrated survival and safety results similar to those of chemotherapy for patients with advanced, untreated follicular lymphoma. Revlimid (lenalidomide) combined with Rituxan (rituximab) demonstrated durable and safe responses, comparable to chemotherapy, in patients with advanced, untreated follicular lymphoma, according to data from a phase 3 clinical trial.
nypressnews.com
Eyesight: The fruit found to lower risk of severe vision loss by a staggering 60%
EYESIGHT is like most things we care about – you don’t know what you’ve lost until you’ve lost it. Fortunately, eating a particular fruit daily has been shown to lower the risk of late macular degeneration 15 years later by a whopping 60 percent. Share this...
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
Diabetic man, 36, died in hospital after he was given a 'fatal dose of another patient's medication'
A man died at Scotland's largest hospital after he was allegedly given a fatal dose of another patient's medication. Martin Weldon had been in intensive care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow since May after a diabetic hypoglycaemia - caused when blood sugar drops too low - left him with a severe brain injury.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
survivornet.com
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
nypressnews.com
Early dementia could be found using clock-drawing test – ‘Quick way to screen’ say experts
Dementia, a broad term to describe the loss of cognitive functioning to the point where it causes daily difficulty, is a heart-breaking condition to witness. The earlier dementia is spotted, the better sufferers can receive the support they need. Some experts believe the clock-drawing test is a “quick way to screen for early dementia”.
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
scitechdaily.com
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s
Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
nypressnews.com
Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’
Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
EverydayHealth.com
People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones
People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
My ‘Ear Infection’ Symptoms Turned Out to Be Early Signs of Multiple Sclerosis
Rita Tennyson, 51, realized something wasn’t quite right with her health when she experienced a string of abnormal and mostly unexplained symptoms in her early twenties. Among them: numbness, muscle weakness, nausea, vertigo, and facial paralysis. At one point she was given an ear infection diagnosis—a doctor said she likely had a virus enter her ear while visiting SeaWorld on a windy day. Over the years, Tennyson had no idea what was going on with her body, but she had a strong feeling that something really wasn’t right.
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
scitechdaily.com
Death by Napping? The Frightening Link to High Blood Pressure and Increased Stroke Risk
American Heart Association study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure. Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 24% high risk of having a stroke and a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not...
Medical News Today
The best sweeteners for people with diabetes
Sweeteners are substances that add a sweet flavor to foods and drinks. Some sweeteners, such as table sugar, are harmful to people with diabetes. Others are low calorie and allow people with diabetes to occasionally enjoy sweet foods and drinks without affecting their blood sugar levels. A variety of alternative...
