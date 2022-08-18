ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nature.com

Outcomes of patients with stage I"“II Hodgkin lymphoma who had uniform pre-treatment staging with PET/CT and treatment with limited field radiation therapy after chemotherapy

Combined modality therapy (CMT) consisting of chemotherapy followed by radiation therapy (RT) is an accepted standard of care for stage I-II Hodgkin lymphoma (HL). The German Hodgkin Study Group trials HD7-HD11 [1] helped to establish the parameters for CMT, ultimately leading to HD10 and HD11 and adoption of 20"‰Gy and 30"‰Gy, using involved field RT (IFRT), as the standard dose of RT following ABVD for favorable and unfavorable HL, respectively. Relapse has not to be eliminated, however. For example, the HD10 trial reported a 10 year progression-free survival rate of 87% [1].
curetoday.com

First Patient Receives Investigational Cancer Drug-Combination for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Adding the investigational cancer drug lanraplenib to Xospata, if found to be effective, may broaden treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The first patient in a phase 1b/2 clinical trial received treatment with lanraplenib plus Xospata (gilteritinib), according to a press release from the targeted therapy’s...
cgtlive.com

First Patient With Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma Dosed With CAR T/Nivolumab Combo

Tessa Therapeutics presented positive data from the phase 2 CHARIOT study of TT11 in December 2021. Tessa Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) in its phase 1b ACTION clinical trial (NCT05352828) of TT11, an autologous CD30-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy in combination with nivolumab.1.
curetoday.com

Revlimid-Rituxan Combo May Offer Alternative to Chemotherapy for Lymphoma Subtype

The combination treatment demonstrated survival and safety results similar to those of chemotherapy for patients with advanced, untreated follicular lymphoma. Revlimid (lenalidomide) combined with Rituxan (rituximab) demonstrated durable and safe responses, comparable to chemotherapy, in patients with advanced, untreated follicular lymphoma, according to data from a phase 3 clinical trial.
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
scitechdaily.com

A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s

Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
EverydayHealth.com

People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones

People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
SELF

My ‘Ear Infection’ Symptoms Turned Out to Be Early Signs of Multiple Sclerosis

Rita Tennyson, 51, realized something wasn’t quite right with her health when she experienced a string of abnormal and mostly unexplained symptoms in her early twenties. Among them: numbness, muscle weakness, nausea, vertigo, and facial paralysis. At one point she was given an ear infection diagnosis—a doctor said she likely had a virus enter her ear while visiting SeaWorld on a windy day. Over the years, Tennyson had no idea what was going on with her body, but she had a strong feeling that something really wasn’t right.
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Medical News Today

The best sweeteners for people with diabetes

Sweeteners are substances that add a sweet flavor to foods and drinks. Some sweeteners, such as table sugar, are harmful to people with diabetes. Others are low calorie and allow people with diabetes to occasionally enjoy sweet foods and drinks without affecting their blood sugar levels. A variety of alternative...
