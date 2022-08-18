Read full article on original website
Related
ocnjdaily.com
Sea Isle Sisters Reign in Ocean City Pageants
The DiAntonio sisters of Sea Isle City are definitely on a hot streak when it comes to winning pageants in Ocean City. Antonella wowed the audience at the Music Pier by winning Little Miss Ocean City in 2021. Her little sister, Arianna, followed suit the following year by winning the same pageant.
ocnjdaily.com
Lee Greenwood to Perform With O.C. Pops
Country music singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will join the Ocean City Pops for a special concert at the Music Pier on Thursday, Sept. 1. Greenwood holds a special place in the hearts of Ocean City residents and visitors, because his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been a part of the daily Boardwalk flag-raising ceremony every summer for more than 20 years.
ocnjdaily.com
Little Miss Ocean City Crowned
After placing first runner-up in last year’s Little Miss Ocean City Pageant, it was Lyla Clark’s time to shine Friday night, when she became the crown holder before a packed crowd at the Music Pier. Lyla, 11, of Ocean City, wowed the judges with her powerful dance routine...
ocnjdaily.com
Featured Vacation Rental: August 22, 2022
RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Most desirable location in Ocean City, the heart of the Goldcoast on the 25th block of Wesley Avenue. This gorgeous, beach front home with PRIVATE walk to beach includes 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, and parking for 3-4 cars. This property will accommodate 16 people and has two master suites!! The open floor plan boasts a large living area, providing a comfortable and spacious living and dining space. The home is between 25th and 26th Streets on Wesley Avenue, on the beach. This exclusive property is in the heart of Ocean City’s desirable Gold Coast area, with gorgeous beaches and comfort in a beautiful setting. Truly, the best of all worlds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocnjdaily.com
Food Truck at Airport Now Open
A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
Comments / 0