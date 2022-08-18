RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Most desirable location in Ocean City, the heart of the Goldcoast on the 25th block of Wesley Avenue. This gorgeous, beach front home with PRIVATE walk to beach includes 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, and parking for 3-4 cars. This property will accommodate 16 people and has two master suites!! The open floor plan boasts a large living area, providing a comfortable and spacious living and dining space. The home is between 25th and 26th Streets on Wesley Avenue, on the beach. This exclusive property is in the heart of Ocean City’s desirable Gold Coast area, with gorgeous beaches and comfort in a beautiful setting. Truly, the best of all worlds.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO