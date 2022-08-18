Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
fox7austin.com
Aerial view of Shoal Creek flooding in downtown Austin
Shoal Creek is flooding in downtown Austin, spilling over onto roads and into parking lots. Check out this aerial view shot from a downtown condo. (Video credit: Brian Rawson)
Sewage discharged into Brushy Creek from Leander treatment plant
A notice was issued Thursday after effluent was accidentally discharged from a wastewater treatment plant in Leander during construction.
Some Georgetown homeowners describe ‘outrageous’ water bills; city blames supply chain issues
The city said because of the pandemic and supply chain issues there was a delay in getting a shipment of new transmitters, and it has received sporadic inventory from the vendor since 2021.
Austin launches a new homeless encampment management team
The City of Austin has a new structure when it comes to handling homeless encampments, launching a new Homeless Encampment Management Team.
CBS Austin
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
SH 71 reopens after deadly crash in Oak Hill area
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the Oak Hill area Monday morning.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas prepares for possible flooding in Austin
A flash flood warning was issued for Travis County. Wilco officials are preparing for possible floods.
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
Flash flooding hits downtown Austin; additional storms on the way
Following flooding rainfall in downtown Austin Monday evening, additional periods of showers and thunderstorms will lead to flash flooding in some areas through Wednesday afternoon. -- David Yeomans
Parts of FM 812 reopen after two-vehicle crash
FM 812 is now open between Williford Lane and Peterson Road after a two-vehicle crash, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline
Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
Cedar Park residents should expect more water restrictions after underwater pipe leak
An underwater pipe that helps provide Cedar Park with approximately 20% of its overall water use has a leak.
virtualbx.com
Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown
Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
fox7austin.com
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to hold grand opening of remodeled Kyle campus August 27
KYLE, Texas - PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is inviting the public to the grand opening of their newly remodeled Kyle campus next weekend. PAWS first opened its animal facility in Kyle in 1986 and over the last two months, the facility was closed to remodel the 36-year-old building to "better serve the community," says the shelter.
1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
1 Person Severely Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services stated that they responded to an incident of a motorcycle collision with a dog a little before 8.30 PM on Saturday night. Medical personnel and STAR Flight were reported to [..]
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Town halls set after LCRA denies plan request
Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Speakers...
CBS Austin
Woman dead after crash in SW Austin
A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
