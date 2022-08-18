ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
CBS Austin

TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline

Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
virtualbx.com

Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown

Georgetown (Williamson County) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading national developer, announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown, a garden-style community. The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to hold grand opening of remodeled Kyle campus August 27

KYLE, Texas - PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is inviting the public to the grand opening of their newly remodeled Kyle campus next weekend. PAWS first opened its animal facility in Kyle in 1986 and over the last two months, the facility was closed to remodel the 36-year-old building to "better serve the community," says the shelter.
KVUE

1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Town halls set after LCRA denies plan request

Along with a series of planned stories on water issues in the Highland Lakes, which kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the DailyTrib.com is following water news as it happens. For an up-to-date list of all the water stories, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. Speakers...
CBS Austin

Woman dead after crash in SW Austin

A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
AUSTIN, TX

