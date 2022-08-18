ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

98.1 KHAK

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. Those classrooms are meant to help kids with social-emotional or behavioral needs. It includes mental health support in dealing with trauma or crisis, as well as therapy tools to build social and coping skills...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Waterloo overnight. Monkeypox vaccines still short of demand as cases rise in US. More Monkeypox vaccines are available, but it's still short of the demand as cases rise in the U.S. Dr. Fauci to retire in Decemeber.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]

I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
KCRG.com

Majority of Iowa schools not using cyber security tools from state agency

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine K-12 entities, according to the Office of the Chief Information Officer, are using the state agencies’ cyber security services. The Office of the Chief Information Officer, also known as the OCIO, is a state agency with the mission to provide IT services to government and cities through partnerships and delivering services. According to a presentation made to lawmakers, a majority of counties and state agencies use the agency’s core services around cyber security.
WHO 13

Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident

LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
KCRG.com

Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
KCRG.com

Marion names new fire chief

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion has a new fire chief. City officials announced Tom Fagan will start as the new fire chief on Sept. 30. Fagan brings 22 years of experience to the role. He is currently serving as interim fire chief and division chief of administration for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department in Lawrence, Kansas. Before that, he worked at the Lee’s Summit Fire Department in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
KCRG.com

Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train early Sunday. Police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:38 a.m. to Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue and found a 41-year-old Muscatine man. TV6 is not naming him...
KCRG.com

Dubuque City Council to discuss Comiskey Park redevelopment project

Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. The man who became the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doctor Anthony Fauci, is retiring. Monkeypox vaccines still short of demand as cases rise in US. Updated: 2 hours ago. More Monkeypox vaccines are available, but it's still short...
KCRG.com

Kinnick: The Documentary set to be released this week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Knowing his story as well as I do now, I can’t believe nobody has done this before.”. Executive producer Scott Siepker leads the crew behind the 90-minute film Kinnick: The Documentary. Siepker, who is from Mount Carmel, Iowa, located northwest of Des Moines, said this documentary has been in the works for nearly 10 years.
KCCI.com

Temporary indoor mask requirement begins at an Iowa college

GRINNELL, Iowa — A temporary indoor mask requirement took effect at Grinnell College Friday, as students arrive for the fall term. The two-week requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, who will need to wear a high-quality mask. The college is providing a packet of 10 KN95/N95...
KCRG.com

Showery Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will be a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. Any overnight clearing could lead to some patchy morning fog on Sunday. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great day and a safe weekend.
NBC Chicago

Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call

Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

