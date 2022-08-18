Read full article on original website
Related
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KCRG.com
Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. Those classrooms are meant to help kids with social-emotional or behavioral needs. It includes mental health support in dealing with trauma or crisis, as well as therapy tools to build social and coping skills...
KCRG.com
Therapeutic classrooms help Washington students identify and cope with emotions
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s not uncommon to need a moment to catch your breath and clear your head. For a year now, it’s been a priority for students and staff at Washington Middle School. Therapeutic classrooms in each of the four buildings have made it easy for...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Waterloo overnight. Monkeypox vaccines still short of demand as cases rise in US. More Monkeypox vaccines are available, but it's still short of the demand as cases rise in the U.S. Dr. Fauci to retire in Decemeber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Mental health and back to school: What to look out for in students
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Back to school is here and the start of a new year can bring challenges for students. Starting a new grade level, balancing school, extracurricular’s and a social life can all impact a student’s mental health. According to NAMI, one in 6 young...
The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]
I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
KCRG.com
Majority of Iowa schools not using cyber security tools from state agency
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine K-12 entities, according to the Office of the Chief Information Officer, are using the state agencies’ cyber security services. The Office of the Chief Information Officer, also known as the OCIO, is a state agency with the mission to provide IT services to government and cities through partnerships and delivering services. According to a presentation made to lawmakers, a majority of counties and state agencies use the agency’s core services around cyber security.
Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business
Freda’s Beauty Rama and Gift Shop, a historic Black-owned business situated inside a quaint brick building in the Oakhill Jackson neighborhood, was a “second home” to Edwin Montgomery, his siblings and his friends growing up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
KCRG.com
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
KCRG.com
Marion names new fire chief
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion has a new fire chief. City officials announced Tom Fagan will start as the new fire chief on Sept. 30. Fagan brings 22 years of experience to the role. He is currently serving as interim fire chief and division chief of administration for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department in Lawrence, Kansas. Before that, he worked at the Lee’s Summit Fire Department in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
KCRG.com
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train early Sunday. Police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:38 a.m. to Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue and found a 41-year-old Muscatine man. TV6 is not naming him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council to discuss Comiskey Park redevelopment project
Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. The man who became the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doctor Anthony Fauci, is retiring. Monkeypox vaccines still short of demand as cases rise in US. Updated: 2 hours ago. More Monkeypox vaccines are available, but it's still short...
KCRG.com
Two veterans raise money for children of fallen veterans with 1,000 mile motorcycle ride
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Roger Norfolk has racked up a lot of miles. This week, he’s preparing on his fourteenth American Legion Legacy Run, a cross-country motorcycle ride raising scholarship money for children of fallen and disabled veterans. “13,240 (miles) the number that I come up with,” Norfolk said....
KCRG.com
Kinnick: The Documentary set to be released this week
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Knowing his story as well as I do now, I can’t believe nobody has done this before.”. Executive producer Scott Siepker leads the crew behind the 90-minute film Kinnick: The Documentary. Siepker, who is from Mount Carmel, Iowa, located northwest of Des Moines, said this documentary has been in the works for nearly 10 years.
KCCI.com
Temporary indoor mask requirement begins at an Iowa college
GRINNELL, Iowa — A temporary indoor mask requirement took effect at Grinnell College Friday, as students arrive for the fall term. The two-week requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, who will need to wear a high-quality mask. The college is providing a packet of 10 KN95/N95...
KCRG.com
Showery Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will be a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. Any overnight clearing could lead to some patchy morning fog on Sunday. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great day and a safe weekend.
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
Comments / 0