City councilors suspend proposed Santa Fe shopping cart ordinance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposed shopping cart ordinance in Santa Fe has been shelved. The bill was in response to the city spending roughly $47,000 to return shopping carts to their original stores in a ten-month span.
The Santa Fe city council suggested fining retailers $150 for every cart they had to return. During Wednesday's quality of life meeting, the council announced that they have suspended the proposal indefinitely but did not give a reason why. Several local retailers raised objections to the bill saying they were punishing theft victims.
