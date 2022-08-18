ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

City councilors suspend proposed Santa Fe shopping cart ordinance

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npgCX_0hMXGM0v00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposed shopping cart ordinance in Santa Fe has been shelved. The bill was in response to the city spending roughly $47,000 to return shopping carts to their original stores in a ten-month span.

Santa Fe hopes for park and library improvements, funding pending

The Santa Fe city council suggested fining retailers $150 for every cart they had to return. During Wednesday’s quality of life meeting, the council announced that they have suspended the proposal indefinitely but did not give a reason why. Several local retailers raised objections to the bill saying they were punishing theft victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major development in the heart of Santa Fe is pushing forward. This week, the Midtown Redevelopment moved from the planning stages to the approval process. The project would turn 64 acres of the old University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018, into an area with housing, business space, […]
krwg.org

Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating

The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders. The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to […]
KRQE News 13

Organization hosts New Mexico gubernatorial candidate forum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s race is getting nasty with back-and-forth TV ads, but on Monday, it was only GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti speaking to business owners at a commercial real estate development association’s gubernatorial candidate forum. “You get a massive centralized government in Santa Fe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Carts#Albuquerque#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Santa Fe#Krqe#The Santa Fe City Council#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

APD seeking info on missing local man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe to host town hall on homeless encampments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe will host a town hall discussion on homeless encampments on August 30. The city says the goal is to have a respectful discussion on how unsanctioned camping is impacting the community. Like Albuquerque, Santa Fe has explored the idea of safe outdoor spaces for the homeless […]
KOAT 7

New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
KRQE News 13

APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two plea deals and a guilty verdict tied to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but no one is actually facing charges for killing her. Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Like thousands in the New Mexico community, she was shocked by the district attorney’s 2018 announcement […]
KRQE News 13

Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque CBD store owner frustrated after latest break-in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The owner of My CBD on San Pedro near Paseo after her store was broken into once again. Hunter Kelly says a man broke in early Friday morning through the back door. They say he shut the breakers off so the alarm didn’t go off when he broke in but they still caught […]
KRQE News 13

APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
KRQE News 13

Concern after Albuquerque plans closure of two recycle drop-off sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is closing two recycling drop-off sites, leaving even fewer options for people around town. The drop-off recycling site on Juan Tabo near Candelaria is a popular one with people frequenting it at all hours of the day, dropping off cardboard and the most popular item of all, glass.  “This I […]
KRQE News 13

Business picks up at Albuquerque skating rink

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business that faced some tough times is suddenly very popular again, thanks to the filming of Stranger Things. Skate-O-Mania, known to many as Roller Skate City and to children of the 80’s Roller King, is a busy place these days. Neon Lights and 80’s vibes, fans of the series Stranger Things […]
KRQE News 13

Ghost bike at Unser and Kimmick honors man’s friend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ghost bike is now up at Unser near Kimmick after a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Joe Gamez and Eric Bailey were riding their bikes at Unser and Kimmick on July 9, when they were hit by a drunk driver. Eric survived but his friend Joe died […]
kunm.org

Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday

Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
KRQE News 13

Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the Albuquerque city council voted this week to place a moratorium on sanctioned homeless camps, one neighborhood is still fighting to keep a camp out of their area. The city approved plans to put a sanctioned homeless camp here. But, with the new moratorium, it’s unclear what will happen next.  The […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy