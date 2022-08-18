ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash

Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Opening of Franklin Regional's solicitor post draws critics

Franklin Regional School District is accepting proposals for the position of district solicitor. Several district residents questioned school director Diana Altieri Hand’s motion the end of the Aug. 1 board meeting to reopen the solicitor’s position. The move was not part of the board’s posted agenda but passed by a 5-4 vote.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After historic season, Leechburg hungry for more

First winning season since 1991. First time in the playoffs since 1988. First playoff victory since 1978. First team in Alle-Kiski Valley history to score 500 points in a season make playoffs. The list goes on and on. The Blue Devils finished 9-3 overall before being eliminated by Cornell in...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Golf Club to host 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open

The USGA is returning to Fox Chapel Golf Club for another national championship. The Seth Raynor-designed club will host the 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, the golf governing body announced Monday. Fox Chapel will welcome 120 of the world’s top 50-and-older women Aug. 1-4, 2024. Two other sites,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monessen players invested in finding success

When the clock struck zeroes in the fourth quarter of his team’s WPIAL Class A playoff loss to Cornell, Monessen coach Wade Brown noticed something surprising: Several of his players were crying. An outpouring of emotion isn’t unusual in the wake of a crucial loss. Brown, however, wasn’t sure...
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more

Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale

Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Lincoln Highway promoters host Roaring 20s anniversary gala

A bevy of modern-day flappers and their dapper dates motored to Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening for a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The event marked 27 years in business for the organization that promotes the legacy of the 200-mile Pennsylvania stretch of...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County Councilman Tom Duerr not seeking reelection

The youngest Allegheny County councilman said Monday that he will not seek reelection next year. Councilman Tom Duerr, D-Bethel Park, became the youngest elected official in Allegheny County government history when he was elected in 2019 at 24. In a tweet, Duerr said he would not seek reelection because he...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: ‘Remembering Rennerdale’ launch, other Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Aug. 22, 2022

The first book to document Rennerdale’s History, “Remembering Rennerdale,” is being launched to commemorate the Collier neighborhood’s 125th anniversary. Buy your special edition copy of the book and reserve tickets for two at the launch ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale, featuring authors Margie Feitt and Doug McLaren. Kathleen Zimbicki, local artist, offers a free show of her “Rennerdale Homes in Watercolors” from noon to 5.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Huntingdon OKs comprehensive plan study

North Huntingdon residents can provide input on a blueprint for future development in township as a firm will begin to study the municipality and develop a comprehensive plan. The township commissioners awarded Environmental Planning & Design of Pittsburgh a $59,710 contract to develop the plan, incorporating the changes that have occurred in demographics, land use, public safety, housing, economics and quality of life since the current plan was adopted in 2000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin Park to get new walking track

Irwin residents soon will have a new walking track when they exercise at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue. Irwin Council on Thursday awarded a $105,000 contract to Ramsey Excavating Co. of Ligonier Township to reconstruct the existing walking path by milling the 7-foot-wide track and repaving it. Ramsey Excavating also...
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bishop Zubik undergoes spinal surgery with ‘no complications’

Bishop David Zubik on Monday successfully underwent surgery to address ongoing issues he has had with collapsing discs, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said. “According to his surgeon, everything went as planned,” officials said in a news release. “There were no complications,”. He was treated at UPMC Mercy...
PITTSBURGH, PA

