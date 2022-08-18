Read full article on original website
Jersey Shore town wakes up to anti-Semitic flyers
BRIGANTINE — Flyers inside small plastic sandwich bags with a message considered anti-Semitic were scattered all over a Jersey Shore city on Sunday morning. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
Turning the Page: 2022 Colts Neck High School Football Preview
The word "rebuilding" often comes with a negative connotation, an assumption that a team won't be successful due to whatever reasons fall under the "rebuilding" umbrella. The reality of high school football is that every year features some degree of a roster makeover. Players graduate and a new group must step up and fill their shoes.
Popular Outdoor Attraction In Red Bank, NJ Will Remain Open Into The 2022 Fall Season
The COVID-19 Pandemic was one of the worst years we've had in a while and we are still struggling with some of the after effects. However, there is a small silver lining: there were a lot of new things that came out of the COVID-19 Pandemic!. People started working remotely,...
Big Dogs, Big Questions: 2022 Matawan High School Football Preview
With less than two weeks until his team’s season-opening game against Raritan, Matawan coach Jay Graber still was not sure – or at least not sure enough to reveal – who his starting quarterback for Week 1 would be. With Dennis Buonagura graduating following three years as the starter and physical running back David Onuoha also graduating, there is a void in playmaking both under center and in the backfield that might make a lot of coaches uneasy.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Cool Underwater Video Shows Shark Encounter off Barnegat Light, NJ
Maybe this fisherman really DID wish he had a bigger boat. Yes, it's a shark in the water, exactly where it would (and should) be. But no matter how big or small, seeing one feels like the coolest thing. Heart stopping, even. Especially, when that shark sighting is at the...
What One Toms River, NJ Restaurant Owner Had To Say About Insane Cost Of Food
I'm sure you've noticed that things are getting more expensive. Whether its your weekly grocery bill, filling up the gas tank, or going out for dinner one thing is clear. Everything is a lot more expensive now a days in the Garden State. I was taking a walk with my...
The Enchanted Forest Awaits You and Your Family in Bass River, New Jersey
It sits on the border between Ocean and Burlington County, it's a beautiful location that awaits you and your family. It's gorgeous Bass River State Forest. If you have never visited then you should put this on your list of places to go. Recently I had a chance to go...
SEASIDE: BOARDWALK BRAWL – BACK UP REQUESTED
Emergency personnel are trying to control a large fight on the pier in front of Muzak Express. Seaside just requested back up assistance from Lavallette. If your in the area we strongly encourage you to avoid the area the fight is occurring in. We will update you if additional details become available.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
South River police collecting gift cards for family who lost everything in fire
SOUTH RIVER – The South River Police Department is holding a gift card drive for a family who suffered “a devastating house fire.”. Although the family was uninjured during the fire on Aug. 19, the couple, along with their 20-month-old son, lost everything they own, police said through a social media post on Aug. 20.
Do You Know The Story About this Abandoned Monroe, New Jersey House?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, my Mom and I were on our way to a baby shower in Old Bridge, when we were stopped at a light in Monroe. An old, abandoned home caught my eye - so I had to snap a pic from my car.
Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview
In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
Heavy rain causes major flooding on Long Beach Island
Heavy rainfall Monday morning caused major flooding in parts of New Jersey, including on Long Beach Island.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Victim Hospitalized After Hitting High Tension Line On Jersey Shore: Report
One person was injured after hitting a high-tension line on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Monmouth County, NJ Advance Media reports. The individual was hospitalized after the incident at a home on the 200 block of Clinton Avenue in Eatontown, the outlet said. JCP&L cut the power grid. The victim's condition...
Keys to the Car: 2022 Keyport High School Football Preview
For the last several seasons, nobody personified the Keyport football program more than D.J. Thomson. An all-around athlete who starred both as a wide receiver and defensive back on the football field and as one of the top scorers in the state on the basketball court, Thomson could have been a standout at a non-public school or found his way to another, bigger public school, but chose to make a difference at his hometown, Group I school.
STAFFORD: GSP SB SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 61 on the Garden State Parkway southbound. We have a report that there are three people injured. Ocean County Sheriff’s Department put out a notice to expect delays in this area. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
