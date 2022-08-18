ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Shore town wakes up to anti-Semitic flyers

BRIGANTINE — Flyers inside small plastic sandwich bags with a message considered anti-Semitic were scattered all over a Jersey Shore city on Sunday morning. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Turning the Page: 2022 Colts Neck High School Football Preview

The word "rebuilding" often comes with a negative connotation, an assumption that a team won't be successful due to whatever reasons fall under the "rebuilding" umbrella. The reality of high school football is that every year features some degree of a roster makeover. Players graduate and a new group must step up and fill their shoes.
92.7 WOBM

Big Dogs, Big Questions: 2022 Matawan High School Football Preview

With less than two weeks until his team’s season-opening game against Raritan, Matawan coach Jay Graber still was not sure – or at least not sure enough to reveal – who his starting quarterback for Week 1 would be. With Dennis Buonagura graduating following three years as the starter and physical running back David Onuoha also graduating, there is a void in playmaking both under center and in the backfield that might make a lot of coaches uneasy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point#Point Pleasant#American Football#Sports#9 23asbury
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE: BOARDWALK BRAWL – BACK UP REQUESTED

Emergency personnel are trying to control a large fight on the pier in front of Muzak Express. Seaside just requested back up assistance from Lavallette. If your in the area we strongly encourage you to avoid the area the fight is occurring in. We will update you if additional details become available.
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
essexnewsdaily.com

9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
92.7 WOBM

Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview

In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
92.7 WOBM

Keys to the Car: 2022 Keyport High School Football Preview

For the last several seasons, nobody personified the Keyport football program more than D.J. Thomson. An all-around athlete who starred both as a wide receiver and defensive back on the football field and as one of the top scorers in the state on the basketball court, Thomson could have been a standout at a non-public school or found his way to another, bigger public school, but chose to make a difference at his hometown, Group I school.
ocscanner.news

STAFFORD: GSP SB SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 61 on the Garden State Parkway southbound. We have a report that there are three people injured. Ocean County Sheriff’s Department put out a notice to expect delays in this area. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy