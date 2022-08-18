With less than two weeks until his team’s season-opening game against Raritan, Matawan coach Jay Graber still was not sure – or at least not sure enough to reveal – who his starting quarterback for Week 1 would be. With Dennis Buonagura graduating following three years as the starter and physical running back David Onuoha also graduating, there is a void in playmaking both under center and in the backfield that might make a lot of coaches uneasy.

