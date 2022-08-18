ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
