Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Woman and kids held at gunpoint in Somerset County, NJ hotel room, police say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in front of her two children in a hotel room and then shooting her as she tried to escape, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Eder Gelin, 39,...
The Enchanted Forest Awaits You and Your Family in Bass River, New Jersey
It sits on the border between Ocean and Burlington County, it's a beautiful location that awaits you and your family. It's gorgeous Bass River State Forest. If you have never visited then you should put this on your list of places to go. Recently I had a chance to go...
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
Cool Underwater Video Shows Shark Encounter off Barnegat Light, NJ
Maybe this fisherman really DID wish he had a bigger boat. Yes, it's a shark in the water, exactly where it would (and should) be. But no matter how big or small, seeing one feels like the coolest thing. Heart stopping, even. Especially, when that shark sighting is at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Popular Outdoor Attraction In Red Bank, NJ Will Remain Open Into The 2022 Fall Season
The COVID-19 Pandemic was one of the worst years we've had in a while and we are still struggling with some of the after effects. However, there is a small silver lining: there were a lot of new things that came out of the COVID-19 Pandemic!. People started working remotely,...
Despite shoaling, NJ’s Manasquan Inlet safe for boats — for now
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A "dramatic" buildup of sand recently in the Manasquan Inlet prompted an emergency survey by the Army Corps of Engineers last week at the request of U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, but there is no emergency for boaters, at least not yet. A release from Smith's,...
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
essexnewsdaily.com
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
Take a Virtual Walk on the Beautiful Seaside Heights, NJ Boardwalk
As you probably know we broadcast on location every Friday during summer from the RWJ Barnabas Health Boardwalk Studio at the Ocean Club Restaurant and Cabana’s on the Corona Beach. It’s a fantastic location, have you been by this summer?. This past week after doing the morning show...
Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday
EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
GOTCHA! Gunman Who Carjacked Couple Captured Thanks To Police Drone: NJ Authorities
A gunman who carjacked a couple waiting to pick up food outside an Elizabeth restaurant was captured by police thanks to a Newark police drone that followed their Mercedes to Jersey City, authorities said. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, and another man were both wearing masks when they got...
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0