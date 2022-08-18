SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As stout as the San Francisco 49ers were defensively last season when that unit helped carry the team to the NFC title game, there was one glaring weakness on that side of the ball. The Niners struggled to take the ball away with interceptions with the most glaring example coming in the NFC championship game when Jaquiski Tartt dropped one in the fourth quarter against the Rams that could have helped seal a trip to the Super Bowl. Since the start of training camp this summer, those missed chances and dropped interceptions have turned into takeaways with the improved San Francisco secondary showing off ball-hawking skills in practice and the first two exhibition games. “You thirst for them every year. But sometimes when they come, they come and right now they’re raining,” cornerback Emmanuel Moseley said Monday. “We just have to catch the ones that are thrown to you and get the difficult ones. That’s what we’ve been doing. I just hope they keep coming.”

46 MINUTES AGO