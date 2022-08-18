Read full article on original website
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running. "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said. Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins. "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester." This rail service...
2 Delco Brothers Work Together as Maryland State Police Troopers
Dave and Matthew Hughes have always been close. The two brothers grew up in Delaware County and were both students at Chichester High School where they played football and baseball. Now they’re on the same shift out of the North East Barracks, working as Maryland State Police troopers, writes Carl...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
WINNER: PA Cash 5 Lottery Player In Delco Takes Home $767K
One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player in Delaware County is going home with $767,567. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Sunday, Aug. 21 drawing was sold at Getty Mart on Springfield Road in Clifton Heights, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 13-15-16-21-26. The retailer will receive...
Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment
An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopmentImage via the Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
police1.com
Philly PD is short 1,300 officers and the situation is about to get worse
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that's all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers...
5 Delco Spots Made Top 100 List of Safest PA Places. Do You Live in 1 of Them?
Delaware County is home to five of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. ElitePersonalFinance compiled the latest violent crime data available from FBI crime statistics. The final crime score was determined by taking the total number of violent crimes and dividing...
Watch Media Borough Evolve Over Time, Then Hang It on Your Wall
Interested in Media Borough’s history and looking for an interactive tour? There are floating maps for that, writes Jason Nark for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Kevin and Megan Langdon have combined digital and printed maps of small Pennsylvania towns with their business, Floating Maps. The printed maps can be used...
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues neighbor from burning home in Burlington County
A volunteer firefighter rescued a neighbor who was sleeping inside the home. His two pet rabbits and snake did not survive.
Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting
A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
John Heinz Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Celebrates 50 Years
For 50 years, the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge has been a natural haven tucked away quietly amidst the hustle and bustle of Philadelphia, I-95 and Delaware County, writes Wendy Daughenbaugh for 6abc. Thanks to community activists, Congress established the refuge in 1972 when the Tinicum Marsh was threatened by...
sanatogapost.com
422 East Truck, Motorcycle Accident Reported Friday
CALLED FOR ASSISTANCE – Emergency teams from Goodwill Ambulance, Lower Pottsgrove Police, and Sanatoga and Ringing Hill Fire companies arrived Friday (Aug. 19, 2022) at around 7:12 a.m. on U.S. Route 422, about a third of a mile east of its Armand Hammers Boulevard interchange, to a call by Montgomery County dispatchers for what was said to be a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a truck. No information has yet been made available regarding who, if anyone, was injured, or to what extent; the accident’s cause, or information about the vehicles or drivers involved. Eastbound traffic on 422 was significantly delayed for about a period during otherwise rush-hour commuter traffic. The eastbound left lane remained open for vehicles to slowly pass under the direction of fire police.
fox29.com
Police: Man found dead on basement steps after possible burglary in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a man death's after shots were fired inside an Eastwick home overnight. The man was reportedly found dead at the bottom of basement steps of a house on the 2500 block of Bellford Street just after midnight Sunday. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
firststateupdate.com
Route 13 NB Closed Sunday Due To Crash Involving County Police
The New Castle County Police are investigating an accident that reportedly involved a County Officer. Just after 10:30, Sunday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 NB under I-295 for reports of a crash with injuries. Arriving crews transported one patient to the hospital, however, it is not clear if...
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
delawarevalleynews.com
Catalytic Converter Thief Tries To Hurt Detective With Car
When someone drives their car at another person deliberately, they are trying to kill them, or injure them. This not not an accident or a misunderstanding. Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in this region and these thieves strike at all hours of the day and night. In Lower Southampton Twp, a detective saw a male they identify as Anthony Dalavos, 41, of Philadelphia cutting off a catalytic converter in the 5- Below store parking lot, on August 19, 2022.
