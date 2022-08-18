ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

WWL

Man arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle on US Highway 190

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested after a police pursuit on US Highway 190, according to the Covington Police Department. Covington Police say they attempted to pull over Jeremy March, of Hammond, for making an illegal U-turn in a pickup truck. March refused to pull over, which led the officer to pursue.
WWL

Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student. Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the...
WWL

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
#Florida Parishes#Waistband#Salmen High School#Slidell Police
WWL

Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
NOLA.com

In fatal shooting at Brother's Food Mart in Harvey, woman admits obstructing justice

The girlfriend of a man accused in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Brother's Food Mart in Harvey has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Ayanna Sims, 21, of Marrero was given a suspended five-year prison sentence on Thursday and ordered by Judge Stephen Enright Jr. of Louisiana's 24th Judicial District Court to serve three years of active probation, according to court records.
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

2 shootings reported Sunday morning in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings that were reported on Sunday morning. According to reports, one shooting happened in the Lake Terrace neighborhood, and the other happened at the edge of Hollygrove. The first shooting was at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Killdeer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
WLOX

3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Picayune daycare worker is facing a felony charge after allegedly leaving a 3-year-old on a hot company bus. Monday, 3-year-old Kaysen Breaux was hospitalized after being left inside that bus at First Step Learning Lab. His mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the...
WDSU

Slidell man pleads guilty in stabbing of Days Inn hotel clerk

A Slidell man has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a hotel clerk. St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Devin Trevon Wellman, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder, criminal trespass and resisting an officer with force or violence. Wellman was then sentenced to 25 years...
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
WWL

WWL

New Orleans local news

