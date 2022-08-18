Read full article on original website
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina Howell
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina Howell
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie Traveler
Man arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle on US Highway 190
NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested after a police pursuit on US Highway 190, according to the Covington Police Department. Covington Police say they attempted to pull over Jeremy March, of Hammond, for making an illegal U-turn in a pickup truck. March refused to pull over, which led the officer to pursue.
Confusion, upset over Cantrell's appearance in court in support of teen carjacker's family
NEW ORLEANS — Reactions ranging from bewilderment to outrage continued to boil over Monday to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s appearance last week in juvenile court to support a 14-year-old carjacker and his family. Cantrell surprised juvenile court officials and the district attorney’s office with her unannounced court appearance Thursday...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish authorities searching for 2 men accused of burglarizing gas station
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video breaking into a gas station in Pumpkin Center. On Aug. 6, deputies said the Big Boss gas station was burglarized. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the two masked suspects broke the...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Call for help following Lake Terrace shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery-turned shooting that left one person injured in the Lake Terrace neighborhood.
Jefferson Parish teacher's aide accused of raping 12-year-old
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish teacher's aide has been arrested for first-degree rape following accusations of her having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student. Officials said someone overheard the student talking about one of the encounters and told the student's parents. The student admitted to the...
Northshore teen arrested, cops say student brought gun to school
A student at Salmen High School in Slidell faces charges of bringing a gun to school. Slidell police arrested the 15-year-old Thursday.
Victim hospitalized after armed robbery turned violent on Paris Ave.
Investigations revealed, the man was wounded during a robbery. EMS took him to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire, killing dog
HAMMOND, La. — A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for attempted murder and arson after he allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend's house while her daughters were asleep, killing her dog. According to a press release from the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office, 38-year-old Danielle Johnson allegedly set fire...
Metairie car burglar picks wrong vehicle, takes fire from JPSO deputy inside
A would-be car burglar in Old Metairie picked the wrong vehicle: a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office unit with the deputy still inside.
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting at Brother's Food Mart in Harvey, woman admits obstructing justice
The girlfriend of a man accused in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Brother's Food Mart in Harvey has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Ayanna Sims, 21, of Marrero was given a suspended five-year prison sentence on Thursday and ordered by Judge Stephen Enright Jr. of Louisiana's 24th Judicial District Court to serve three years of active probation, according to court records.
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
Mayor sits with, consoles, family of accused armed carjacker in court
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was spotted in Superior Court Friday sitting with the family of an accused juvenile violent carjacker during his trial.
WDSU
2 shootings reported Sunday morning in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings that were reported on Sunday morning. According to reports, one shooting happened in the Lake Terrace neighborhood, and the other happened at the edge of Hollygrove. The first shooting was at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Killdeer...
NOLA.com
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
WLOX
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Picayune daycare worker is facing a felony charge after allegedly leaving a 3-year-old on a hot company bus. Monday, 3-year-old Kaysen Breaux was hospitalized after being left inside that bus at First Step Learning Lab. His mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the...
WDSU
Slidell man pleads guilty in stabbing of Days Inn hotel clerk
A Slidell man has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a hotel clerk. St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Devin Trevon Wellman, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder, criminal trespass and resisting an officer with force or violence. Wellman was then sentenced to 25 years...
WLOX
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
WWL
Comments / 5