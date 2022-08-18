Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Boiling Over: Pakistan Can't Bear the Cost of Afghan State Failure
Though economic and political instability in the country remains, the presence of multiple threats along the Pakistani-Afghan border requires an immediate, lasting solution. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has posed significant challenges for the United States, the Afghan Taliban government, and regular Afghans. However, the situation is also challenging for Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, especially Pakistan, which bore the brunt of two decades of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and is now dealing with post-war stability challenges.
Ex-CIA analyst chastises media and politicians for not covering the ongoing struggle to get people out of Afghanistan
"It's just a shame that people only seem to care when it's around a calendar anniversary," Matt Zeller said a year after the Afghanistan withdrawal.
nationalinterest.org
Do No Harm: America Must Put Afghans First
As the United States moves forward in Afghanistan, it should have one primary objective: supporting the resilience of the Afghan people to weather the storms they have in front of them. As the United States moves forward in Afghanistan, it should have one primary objective: supporting the resilience of the...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Trump Suddenly Loves 'Sleazy' FBI Agents, Insists He Always 'Has Their Backs'
He claims agents are “furious at FBI leadership” for the “political weaponization against a president (me).”
nationalinterest.org
Russia Busts Massive $13 Million Gold Smuggling Operation
In all, customs officials discovered seventy-one gold bars totaling 225 kilograms in their luggage. Russia’s Federal Customs Service, or FTS, announced on Thursday that it had foiled an international attempt to smuggle 500 pounds of gold, worth approximately $13 million, through Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport, according to Russia’s state-run RT network.
americanmilitarynews.com
Iranian president signs decree further restricting how women can dress
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. An order by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the country’s hijab and chastity law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress. The IRIB news agency, which is...
deseret.com
Who is Darya Dugina, daughter of Putin’s ally and victim of a car bomb?
Darya Dugina, 29, the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close ally, Alexander Dugin, died after a vehicle she was driving exploded near Moscow. Russian officials say a bomb was planted in her SUV and detonated after she had left a cultural festival she was attending with her father.
Slate
I’ve Read Nearly All the Books by Former Trump Officials. Now We Have the Worst.
In her memoir of her stint as press secretary during the Trump administration, Stephanie Grisham revealed that the White House staff had a nickname for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump: “the interns.” Kushner in particular, she wrote, had a propensity for poking his nose into other, more qualified officials’ bailiwicks, wreaking havoc with the chain of command while knowing that his status as the president’s son-in-law would protect him from the consequences. “Javanka,” as Grisham referred to the couple, were also regarded in the office as “obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls” who sought the spotlight on ceremonial occasions, even when protocol dictated that they be excluded—most famously when, barred from Trump’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, they had themselves photographed overlooking the occasion from a window of Buckingham Palace, an inadvertently creepy image that inspired comparisons to horror movies, haunted dolls, and VC Andrews novels.
UN nuclear agency again asks to visit Ukraine nuclear plant
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear agency renewed its request Tuesday to assess the safety and security at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine which Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling, sparking warnings of a possible nuclear catastrophe. U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo announced...
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reveals the 'central thesis' that the Trump raid runs against
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained the "central thesis" that the Trump raid ran against Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." MIKE POMPEO: We saw my predecessor, CIA, John Brennan, politicize, weaponize the CIA. We saw Jim Comey — who was my counterpart at FBI when I was the CIA director at the beginning of my time — we saw him take notes, leak them to the press. We've watched the Justice Department under Merrick Garland go after parents as terrorists who are just trying to make sure their kids get in school. There is no reason to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Not a "simple mistake": Previous cases of missing documents at the National Archives
The FBI search of a former president's residence and the National Archives request for the Justice Department to investigate the removal of records to Mar-a-Lago are unprecedented. But a review by CBS News reveals a long — and, at times daring — history of the theft or disappearance of records belonging to the National Archives.
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said. U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment...
deseret.com
Suicide missions, neo-Nazis and life inside Ukraine’s foreign legion
An independent investigation by Kyiv Independent documents the alleged abuse of power in Ukraine’s International Legion. The organization is comprised of foreign fighters, who traveled from their own country to fight in the conflict. Members put together a 78-page report outlining reckless orders, threats of violence, sexual harassment and...
When politicians use lies to undermine the rule of law, freedom and democracy
There is a common belief that all politicians lie to some extent. There is also a school of thought that withholding or modifying the truth, given a particular circumstance, might be the better option or the most expedient thing to do. However, today, too many politicians are taking it to a new level. Spewing lies, […] The post When politicians use lies to undermine the rule of law, freedom and democracy appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Opinion: Donald Trump Could Face 33 Years Behind Bars for Violating the Espionage Act & Two Other Federal Laws
It seems that Donald Trump has been involved in a long saga of scandals, and many have probably muttered to themselves that the former President should be locked up, but it appears that the man never endures any meaningful repercussions for his actions.
Opinion: Donald Trump May Have Committed Treason
The FBI has recently uncovered no less than 11 sets of classified documents during their search of Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The former President quickly claimed that all of these documents were declassified, but the truth of the matter is that he is in trouble whether they are classified or not: none of the three crimes Trump likely committed require these documents to be classified.
nationalinterest.org
It Could Happen: A Military Coup Against Yoon Suk-yeol Is Possible
There is a chance that history will record him as the first civilian president subject to a military insurrection since the introduction of the 1987 democratic Constitution. My recent article entitled “Can Biden save South Korea’s Unpopular President from Himself?” has stirred up debate about whether a military rebellion is possible in South Korea. Some contend that since the civilian control of the military took root in the 1987 democratic constitution, a coup has become a distant memory in the country.
