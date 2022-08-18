Read full article on original website
Related
whbc.com
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark
CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
cleveland19.com
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield took to social media this weekend to address widespread flooding across the city. Heavy rains led to serious flooding on Sunday, leaving a few neighborhoods under water. 19 News cameras were rolling as some drivers tried to maneuver through high water on...
Roadside assistance worker killed in Ohio Turnpike crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Ohio Turnpike.
5 inches of rain in 60 minutes floods parts of Elyria
The City of Elyria is cleaning up Monday after Sunday’s storms dropped up to 5 inches of rain on parts of the city in under an hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northeast Ohio counties warned of dangerous flash flooding
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several Northeast Ohio counties were under flood advisories or warnings Sunday night as showers and thunderstorms continued to move through the region. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lorain counties. In Lorain County, 3 to 5 inches had fallen in areas by 9 p.m. Sunday, while Ashtabula and Geauga counties had 2 to 4 inches.
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
Parma City Schools releases video rendering of proposed high school
PARMA, Ohio -- A social media post featuring a video rendering of the proposed new high school building’s exterior -- at the current site of Parma High School -- has nearly 35,000 views in the week since it was published. “It’s exciting,” Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said....
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
Massive flooding in Elyria due to Sunday's severe weather
ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County saw a host of Flash Flood Warnings and advisories on Sunday as severe weather made its way through much of the Northeast Ohio region. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Flash Flood Warnings still in effect for parts of Lorain, Ashtabula and Geauga Counties until Monday morning
CLEVELAND — 11 p.m. Update: A Flash Flood Warning is still in effect for Lorain County through 12:45 a.m. Monday morning. Ashtabula and Geauga Counties also have a Flash Flood Warning through 1:30a.m. Monday morning. 7 p.m. Update: The Tornado Warning issued for Ashtabula and Lake Counties has expired.
Off-road vehicle hit by car, killing 2
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people on a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV).
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
Strong thunderstorms make their way across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for the eastern portion of Holmes County to expire. Officials first noticed a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" near Berlin just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday moving east from Millersburg. Communities expected to be in the storm's path included Farmerstown, Walnut Creek, Sugarcreek, and Winesburg, but the warning expired just before 9 p.m., about 20 minutes sooner than expected.
Rangers try to identify suspects in Mentor park vandalism
Lake Metroparks officials are trying to identify four people believed to be involved in vandalism at a local park overnight.
Bicyclist dead after hit by minivan
A bicyclist was hit and killed on Friday morning in Ottawa County.
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
WFMJ.com
Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash
A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
Man berates staff at Topgolf: Independence Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Driver reports being hit by unknown object: Medina Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Comments / 0