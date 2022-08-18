Read full article on original website
Related
Jeopardy! EP Asked Mayim Bialik to Stop Thanking 'Imaginary' Johnny Gilbert
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Kaley Cuoco Staged Her Own 'Intervention' on The Flight Attendant Set
For Kaley Cuoco, filming The Flight Attendant Season 2 was "one of the hardest years of [her] life." In a new interview with Variety, Cuoco opened up about her personal struggles and revealed how they played out on screen. "It was the first time that I started therapy — I've...
Lauren Ambrose Cast as Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2
Showtime has announced that Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) will join the cast of Yellowjackets Season 2 as a series regular, playing the adult version of Van. Liv Hewson, who plays teenage Van, has also been promoted to series regular. Yellowjackets centers on a New Jersey high school girls'...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hilary Swank Works a Cold Case in ABC's Alaska Daily Teaser
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank plays an investigative journalist searching for the truth in ABC's new drama series Alaska Daily. In a teaser trailer released Thursday, Swank's Eileen Fitzgerald relocates from New York to Anchorage, Alaska and begins investigating a case that went cold long ago. The Alaska Daily teaser sees...
Tommy Dorfman Says She 'Would Have Transitioned Sooner' if Not for 13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman is opening up about coming out as trans. In a new interview with actress Rachel Bilson on her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, Dorfman speaks about her early years working in Hollywood, the reasons she married her ex-husband, and why she didn't begin transitioning sooner.
Johnny, Chozen, and Daniel Team Up in Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer
Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire, after the fraudulent victory in last season's tournament, and now, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is closing Eagle Fang Karate, forced to instead make his living as a ride-share driver.
Only Murders Wraps, ABC Celebrates Cinderella's 25th Anniversary
It’s a big day for Disney as Only Murders in the Building brings its Season 2 mystery to a close and ABC celebrates the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The network is commemorating the landmark TV event with a reunion special featuring stars Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as a primetime airing of the 1997 film.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matthew Fox Plays a Chemist Searching for His Family in Last Light Teaser
Matthew Fox (Lost) is making his return to acting in Last Light, a new, five-episode limited series on Peacock, based on the novel by Alex Scarrow, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive during the fallout of an oil crisis. The new teaser features Fox playing petro-chemist...
WATCH: Merrick Garland Press Conference 'Hits Better' With Succession Music
If the raid on Mar-a-Lago seems vaguely familiar, perhaps that's because Succession Season 3 featured a similar raid on the Waystar Royco office. Now, fans are highlighting that life-imitating-art connection by playing the Succession theme music over a clip of Attorney General Merrick Garland's press conference about the raid. "Merrick...
Jon Batiste Leaving The Late Show After 7 Years as Bandleader
It's the end of an era for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. On Thursday night, Colbert announced longtime bandleader Jon Batiste is departing the late night show after seven seasons to focus on his music career. "We've been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon's incredible...
Where Only Murders in the Building Lost Its Way
The following post references the Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building, which releases today on Hulu. Second seasons can be notoriously tricky. Primetimer’s own Aaron Barnhart recently argued that all shows should end after their first batch of episodes, and he was only sort of kidding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wednesday Creators Are Keeping Uncle Fester Details Under Wraps
Tuesday saw the release of the first cast images for Wednesday, Tim Burton's highly anticipated Netflix series about Wednesday Addams' years as a student. Although fans were excited to see Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán in costume as Morticia and Gomez Addams as well as Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday's brother Pugsley, one fan-favorite character usually photographed with the Addams family was missing: Uncle Fester, who was played by Jackie Coogan in the original television series.
House of the Dragon Will Be Influenced by Game of Thrones, But Not 'Fan Servicey'
Game of Thrones fans may be anxiously awaiting the premiere of the prequel spinoff House of the Dragon, but they shouldn't expect the new HBO series to be filled with fan service to the original. According to executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon will be influenced by Game of Thrones' tone and voice rather than filled with "Easter eggs" for fans to find.
Great British Baking Show Goes Junior, Netflix Bows Look Both Ways
The Great British Baking Show’s kid-friendly spinoff Junior Baking Show first debuted in 2011, but the series is finally hopping the pond as it joins Netflix’s vast cooking competition library. The show's entire sixth season drops today. Also: Lili Reinhart explores alternate realities in the Netflix original movie...
Hein’s TV Picks: House of the Dragon May Be HBO’s Biggest Bet Yet
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
A League of Their Own, This Fool
To those who argue that streaming TV has become too thematically dark, we submit the headliners this mid-August weekend, which include a series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 feel-good baseball drama A League of Their Own, a new original comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix.
MLB・
John Corbett Will Reprise His Role as Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That
John Corbett will reprise his role as Sex and the City's Aidan Shaw in sequel series And Just Like That.. According to Deadline, Corbett is returning for a multi-episode arc in Season 2 of the HBO Max series. Corbett played Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) former love interest in Seasons...
Mark Ruffalo Shades Star Wars, Says Marvel Is Doing Something Different
Mark Ruffalo may be reprising the role of Bruce Banner for the ninth time in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but he certainly doesn't believe Marvel is putting out too much content. In an interview with Metro UK, Ruffalo was asked if there are too many Marvel shows and movies, and...
Is Better Call Saul the Greatest Show Of All Time? Ask Us in 10 Years
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Film buffs love making lists. Any movie critic worth their salt can rattle off 10 or 20 titles they consider timeless, because great films are as compelling or entertaining or tissue-worthy now as the first time they were screened.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0