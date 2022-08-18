ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Primetimer

Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Primetimer

Lauren Ambrose Cast as Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2

Showtime has announced that Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) will join the cast of Yellowjackets Season 2 as a series regular, playing the adult version of Van. Liv Hewson, who plays teenage Van, has also been promoted to series regular. Yellowjackets centers on a New Jersey high school girls'...
Primetimer

Hilary Swank Works a Cold Case in ABC's Alaska Daily Teaser

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank plays an investigative journalist searching for the truth in ABC's new drama series Alaska Daily. In a teaser trailer released Thursday, Swank's Eileen Fitzgerald relocates from New York to Anchorage, Alaska and begins investigating a case that went cold long ago. The Alaska Daily teaser sees...
Primetimer

Johnny, Chozen, and Daniel Team Up in Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer

Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire, after the fraudulent victory in last season's tournament, and now, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is closing Eagle Fang Karate, forced to instead make his living as a ride-share driver.
Primetimer

Only Murders Wraps, ABC Celebrates Cinderella's 25th Anniversary

It’s a big day for Disney as Only Murders in the Building brings its Season 2 mystery to a close and ABC celebrates the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The network is commemorating the landmark TV event with a reunion special featuring stars Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as a primetime airing of the 1997 film.
Primetimer

Where Only Murders in the Building Lost Its Way

The following post references the Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building, which releases today on Hulu. Second seasons can be notoriously tricky. Primetimer’s own Aaron Barnhart recently argued that all shows should end after their first batch of episodes, and he was only sort of kidding.
Primetimer

Wednesday Creators Are Keeping Uncle Fester Details Under Wraps

Tuesday saw the release of the first cast images for Wednesday, Tim Burton's highly anticipated Netflix series about Wednesday Addams' years as a student. Although fans were excited to see Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán in costume as Morticia and Gomez Addams as well as Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday's brother Pugsley, one fan-favorite character usually photographed with the Addams family was missing: Uncle Fester, who was played by Jackie Coogan in the original television series.
Primetimer

House of the Dragon Will Be Influenced by Game of Thrones, But Not 'Fan Servicey'

Game of Thrones fans may be anxiously awaiting the premiere of the prequel spinoff House of the Dragon, but they shouldn't expect the new HBO series to be filled with fan service to the original. According to executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon will be influenced by Game of Thrones' tone and voice rather than filled with "Easter eggs" for fans to find.
Primetimer

Great British Baking Show Goes Junior, Netflix Bows Look Both Ways

The Great British Baking Show’s kid-friendly spinoff Junior Baking Show first debuted in 2011, but the series is finally hopping the pond as it joins Netflix’s vast cooking competition library. The show's entire sixth season drops today. Also: Lili Reinhart explores alternate realities in the Netflix original movie...
Primetimer

Hein’s TV Picks: House of the Dragon May Be HBO’s Biggest Bet Yet

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Primetimer

A League of Their Own, This Fool

To those who argue that streaming TV has become too thematically dark, we submit the headliners this mid-August weekend, which include a series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 feel-good baseball drama A League of Their Own, a new original comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix.
Primetimer

Is Better Call Saul the Greatest Show Of All Time? Ask Us in 10 Years

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Film buffs love making lists. Any movie critic worth their salt can rattle off 10 or 20 titles they consider timeless, because great films are as compelling or entertaining or tissue-worthy now as the first time they were screened.
