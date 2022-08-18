Read full article on original website
Rescue Mission brings new fundraiser to the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has a brand new fundraiser!. WKBN is a sponsor for the six-week long event. The Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail will feature 17 different local coffee shops. Participants will donate at least $15 to the Mission in exchange for...
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Temple Emmanuel Food Pantry is hosting a free back-to-school giveaway. It starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at the temple on Indianola Avenue. The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they’re gone.
Friends honor Youngstown firefighter who saved lives
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends and family honored a Youngstown man as a highly decorated firefighter. Family and friends said Don Wrench was also a motorcycle enthusiast. They celebrated him at the 84th reunion of the Pirate Motorcycle Club. He had been around motorcycles since he was a teen...
Poland dedicates highway in honor of local veteran
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Poland community came together Sunday to dedicate a highway in honor of local veteran Joseph K. Vrabel. He was an Ohio Hall of Fame Veteran who served in the Korean War and passed in 2009 from cancer. Vrabel was highly active in his community....
American Legion Post breaks ground for Veterans’ Plaza
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield American Legion Post 177 is one step closer towards building its Veterans’ Plaza. Saturday, a small groundbreaking ceremony was held at the North Green. The Plaza will feature a new 60 foot flag pole that was formally dedicated last November. Post 177 has...
YSU Mental Health art contest opens
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU Student Counseling Services is hosting an art content. Artists are being asked to submit work that represents what mental health awareness means to them. The event is to raise awareness of mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding seeking mental health services. The winning...
Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar announced that their 2,600-square-foot expansion is about to be revealed. Ohio Senator Mike Rulli will be on hand Monday to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
Locals share legacy of Brier Hill pizza
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 30th annual Brier Hill Italian Festival is wrapping up, but the legacy of the pizza continues to live on. The pizza, which consists of sauce, peppers and grated parmesan cheese, has been around for decades, gaining popularity in the 1940s. Lifelong Youngstown residents say...
Recovering addicts share ways to spend settlement money
(WKBN) — Trumbull County could get $344 million in a judgment after three pharmacy chains were found guilty of recklessly distributing pain pills. Last week, we heard from county officials about some ideas for spending the money. Monday, two people who have beaten addiction gave their ideas for the best places it could help.
Logan Way closed for local event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Logan Way will be closed Sunday morning for a few hours. It’s for the annual Jewish Community Center Dash & Splash event. Expect Logan Way to be closed between 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Plan for detours if headed that way.
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd year
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local Italian restaurants faced off to win the title of best sauce Sunday afternoon. The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall. WKBN evening anchor Stan Boney was a celebrity judge and WKBN meteorologist Jim Loboy emcee’d the event....
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from several different departments battled a garage fire in Greenville Sunday night. Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m. According to the Greenville Firefighters IAFF Local 1976 Facebook page, they found a detached garage fully involved threatening to catch the house on fire. The...
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt. It happened Sunday afternoon along Meridian Road just north of Crum Road. Police say two men were shot, one of them hurt critically while a woman suffered a...
Do you think it has been a sunny summer? Looking at the numbers
Meteorological summer is from June 1 until August 31. The summer of 2022 here in Youngstown, Ohio has not been too sunny when you look at the numbers. The National Weather Service uses a scale to determine whether a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy. Think of the sky cover as a number from zero to 10. Ten would be cloudy and zero would be clear.
Mohawk Schools respond to investigation
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – An investigation tonight in the Mohawk School District involving members of the high school football team. We reached out to the district’s leaders and they say there are claims of potential unlawful activity. The district said, In accordance with legal requirements, the...
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday. Youngstown native and owner Hanna Ferguson said it’s the culmination of five years of hard work. She brews all the cider in-house. Ferguson comes from a family of winemakers, which is how...
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month. The company and MetroHealth Medical Center confirmed Joseph Ferrall died Friday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources,” TimkenSteel said...
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend. The checkpoints were conducted Friday and Saturday. The first was set up from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at South Avenue and Larkridge. The second was from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. at the East Golf, Hike and Bike Trail. on Route 224.
Opening statements begin in Warren murder trial
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The trial against a Warren man accused of killing a man and hurting another in two separate shootings is underway. Opening statements took place Monday afternoon in Cedrick Patterson‘s trial. Patterson is charged with eight counts including murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under...
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. on Kirk Road near Kirkmere Elementary School. Youngstown Police were on the scene.
